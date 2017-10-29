NZ Rugby congratulates 2017 provincial competition champions

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 22:30

Mitre 10 Cup Premiership

Canterbury 35 - Tasman 13

Mitre 10 Cup Championship

Wellington 59 - Bay of Plenty 45

Farah Palmer Cup Premiership

Canterbury 13 - Counties Manukau 7

Farah Palmer Cup Championship

Bay of Plenty 7 - Otago 5

Heartland Championship Meads Cup

Wanganui 30 Horowhenua Kapiti 14

Heartland Championship Lochore Cup

Mid Canterbury 47 - West Coast 15

An exciting season of domestic rugby has come to a close with six scintillating finals closing out the 2017 season of national provincial championships.

Canterbury claimed the double, winning Mitre 10 Cup Premiership Final in Christchurch last night and the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership in Pukekohe today.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew congratulated all teams involved in the finals.

"Year after year our competitions never fail to disappoint. We were treated to some great finals rugby this weekend and I congratulate Canterbury, Wellington, Bay of Plenty, Wanganui and Mid Canterbury for their wins.

"A special congratulations to Canterbury. They continue to set the standard in the Mitre 10 Cup with their third title in as many years. They can also be proud of their first ever women’s provincial championship title after showing exceptional determination to upset the defending champions on their home turf," said Tew.

Wellington have won promotion into the 2018 Premiership after taking out a thrilling extra-time Championship Final against Bay of Plenty on Friday night.

"Wellington fully deserve the title after a big season and I am sure their supporters will look forward to next season in the Premiership. Credit must also go to Bay of Plenty for their part in what was an incredible final."

Bay of Plenty won the first Farah Palmer Cup Championship Final in Mt Maunganui yesterday.

"Bay of Plenty have shown great improvement this season and it will be great to see them step up to the Premiership next year."

The Heartland Championship Finals once again produced great rugby with Wanganui winning the Meads Cup and Mid Canterbury claiming the Lochore Cup.

"The Heartland Championship is a great competition and once again we saw that. Congratulations to Wanganui, Mid Canterbury and all their supporters for their success in 2017".