Wozniacki reigns supreme at WTA finals in Singapore

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 07:40

ASB Classic sweetheart, Caroline Wozniacki wins her first WTA Finals crown in Singapore. The Dane beat former ASB Classic Champion Venus Williams in an epic straight sets victory, 64 64 to claim top honours.

The tournament sees the top 8 players in the world go head to head and Wozniacki showed from the start of the week she meant business. On her way to win WTA’s crown jewel season-ending Tour Finals 6th ranked Wozniacki defeated four of the top five ranked players in the world, number one Simona Halep (60 62) and 4th ranked Elina Svitolina (62 60) in the round robin stage, world number three Karolina Pliskova (76 63) in the semi-final and finally 5th ranked Venus Williams in the final. The victory will see Wozniacki surge up to three on the WTA rankings.

The Danish star has already confirmed her return to Auckland in January, a tournament that has a special place in her heart.

"I really wanted to come back. I feel like I have played really well in New Zealand, making the semi-finals and a final. I wanted to come back for the winners’ trophy next year".

The former number one has clearly returned to her best form this season and is literally beating everyone, ASB Classic Tournament Director, Karl Budge says, this is a great sign for New Zealand tennis fans.

"This is the biggest and most prestigious tournament on tour all year. For Caroline to dominate from the start of the week and come away as the season ending champion is amazing and we are so proud of her.

She will be coming to Auckland as the best player in the world right now and maybe 2018 will be her year."

Wozniacki is one of the biggest stars of the game and if her current form is anything to go by, her third visit to Aotearoa could see the tennis superstar starting 2018 on the same high she ended 2017.

More player signings will be announced in the coming weeks with the full men’s and women’s line-up to be announced late November.

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 1st to 6th followed by the men’s tournament from January 8th to 13th. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.