Paul Coll In tough draw at Qatar Classic in Doha

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 09:03

New Zealand squash pro Paul Coll has a tough contest scheduled for his opening match at the US$165,000 Qatar Classic in Doha.

The tournament which started overnight is the second of seven world series events on the PSA tour and the 25-year-old Coll who is ranked 10th in the world will take on sixth ranked Marwan El Shorbagy (Egypt) in the first round. The last time they clashed was in February at the Windy City Open in Chicago in the first round where the Egyptian won in four games.

Recent top results for Coll have included a semifinal finish at the China Open and a quarter-final result at the El Gouna World Series tournament in Egypt.

Coll plays El Shorbagy in Qatar at 6.30pm Doha time (8.30am Tuesday NZ time).

Top seed for the tournament is world No.1, Frenchman Gregory Gaultier.