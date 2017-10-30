Capital and WaiBOP off the mark as champions draw in Women's League

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 09:42

A first win of the season is now in the bank for 2016 runners-up Capital after a 1-0 success over Central while WaiBOP have also gotten off the mark by taking a point from their trip to Southern United in the third round of the National Women’s League on Saturday. In the only game to take place on Sunday, defending champions Canterbury United Pride came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at table-toppers Northern.

In the opening match of the weekend, Capital were under pressure to pick up their first points of the campaign after sitting out the opening round with the bye and being defeated by Auckland last weekend. That had put them six points behind leaders Northern and already facing a must-win situation as they look to at least match their final-making exploits of last year.

With the Wellington weather turning on a glorious afternoon of sunshine, it didn’t take long for one of the region’s favourite daughters to make an impact on the artificial turf at Memorial Park. After an outstanding international career with the Football Ferns, Sarah Gregorius is now back in Capital colours and her well-placed cross caused trouble in the second minute but the Central defence managed to scramble the ball clear.

A fellow Football Fern was then called into action at the other end just past the quarter hour when Capital custodian Cushla Lichtwark was forced to save a one-on-one with her legs. The hosts went on to enjoy a spell of pressure at the end of the first half and Gregorius had the ball in the net but her volley was ruled out for offside.

Capital would not have to wait much longer to open the scoring though and their dominance was rewarded soon after the break when substitute Maggie Jenkins provided the game’s most decisive moment just a couple of minutes after coming on. A star of the New Zealand U-17 team, Jenkins is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country and showed just why that’s the case when rifling an unstoppable shot into the top corner in the 55th minute.

Clearly determined to get on the scoresheet herself, Gregorius went close to doubling Capital’s advantage in the 68th minute but fortune was again not on her side as her attempted chip struck the cross bar. Central came close to finally finding an equaliser late on but were denied by a goal line clearance as Capital closed out their first win of the campaign.

"It was a well-fought battle between both teams today," Capital assistant coach Sam Morrissey said. "Central came out firing and we knew they would but everyone is very happy to have got the three points."

Morrissey felt the unseasonably warm weather had an impact on the players’ efforts.

"It was very hot today and that made it hard for both teams. We kept the ball well and made Central work really hard but you could see both teams struggling with that heat."

Central have now lost two of their three games and coach Simon Lees felt they could have taken something from this afternoon had they been more clinical.

"We’re bitterly disappointed with the result," he said. "I think in the first half we created a couple of really good chances that, on another day, we might have taken. Cush is an outstanding goalie and has made a couple of really good saves."

Lees’ side weren’t the only ones struggling to find the net on a day in which goals proved hard to come by.

Down south at a windy Tahuna Park in Dunedin, WaiBOP were searching for their first points of the season while Southern United were looking to hit back after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Central last weekend. In the end, neither side would have been entirely satisfied as they shared the spoils with a scoreless stalemate.

The hosts began brightly and created several half chances in the opening minutes but the WaiBOP defence held firm as it turned into an entertaining encounter. Southern very nearly took the lead just after the break when Elise Mamanu-Gray fed Ellie Issac but WaiBOP goalkeeper Amanda Wilshier came up with a brave save and Shontelle Smith couldn’t convert the follow up.

In a bid to break the deadlock, WaiBOP coach Barry Gardiner introduced former Football Fern Sarah McLaughlin and debutant Kelli Brown but suffered a significant blow when New Zealand U-20 international Michaela Foster was forced off through injury. McLaughlin very nearly did what she was brought on for with two efforts in quick succession but Southern goalkeeper Tessa Nicol was equal to both.

WaiBOP counterpart Wilshier was then called into action again to beat away a powerful drive from Renee Bacon and the visitors had to withstand a late onslaught from Southern, doing so successfully to get a point on the board.

"We’re disappointed with the draw on the basis that we were the dominant team today and we just lacked that clinical finishing up front," Southern coach Terry Parle said. "But last year we would have been happy with a point whereas this year we’re disappointed - that’s the level of progress we’re making and I’m happy with that."

Gardiner admitted Southern had the better of proceedings but was pleased with the character shown by his team to take something back north.

"I think Southern probably had more of the ball than us but, from a resilience and defensive organisation point of view, we limited them to not a lot of chances," he said. "But certainly we would like to be better on the ball and create a few more chances ourselves."

The match of the round was still to come on Auckland’s North Shore on Sunday and it lived up to those lofty expectations as reigning champions Canterbury United Pride and 2015 winners Northern produced an enthralling 2-2 draw. The hosts appeared to be well on track for a huge three points at QBE Stadium in Albany when taking a two-nil lead into the break but the Pride showed just why they have claimed the title in three of the last four years by hauling themselves back into the game to claim a point.

Football Ferns midfielder Malia Steinmetz had given Northern an early lead in the 18th minute before Cara Lonergan doubled the advantage just prior to half-time. That presented Canterbury with a steep hill to climb in the second spell but they flipped the game on its head in the space of a few minutes around the hour mark, largely through the efforts of Ferns veteran Annalie Longo.

First, Longo gave her side hope in spectacular fashion when she found the top corner with a free kick from just outside the box and then turned provided only moments later, picking out Gabrielle Rennie to provide the equaliser. The Pride then appeared the more likely side to win it but struck the post twice and were denied on other occasions by fine saves from Northern goalkeeper Anna Leat.

"I think a point against a good Canterbury team is always a good thing to put in the back pocket," Northern coach Hayley Stirling said. "But we’re also disappointed because, at 2-0 up at half time, you’ve put yourselves in a position where you can potentially kick on. We lost our way a little bit but I think you have to give credit to Canterbury because they got their tactics right in the second half."

Canterbury coach Mike De Bono felt having the bye last week disrupted his side’s rhythm but was delighted with their response to falling behind.

"Northern had the better of the first half but we made a few changes to nullify things and, like that old cliché, it was a game of two halves really," he said. "The second half showed our mettle and reluctance to give up the championship."

National Women’s League Round Three Results

Capital 1 (Maggie Jenkins 55’)

Central 0

HT: 0-0

Southern United 0

WaiBOP 0

HT: 0-0

Northern 2 (Malia Steinmetz 18’, Cara Lonergan 41’)

Canterbury United Pride 2 (Annalie Longo 58’, Gabrielle Rennie 61’)

HT: 2-0

BYE - Auckland