Last 1,500 tickets remain for World Cup playoff

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 17:23

Just 1,500 tickets remain for the All Whites’ FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff against Peru at Westpac Stadium on November 11.

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin says the game is on track for a complete sell-out and the largest ever attendance at a football match in New Zealand.

"The good news is that there are still some tickets available to those yet to purchase for what is the most anticipated football match in New Zealand in recent years," he says.

"I know the players and coaching staff are relishing the opportunity to play in front of a full house and a passionate home crowd and am sure when they all arrive in New Zealand next week anticipation will heighten once again."

Westpac Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon says over 40 per cent of tickets have been sold outside the Wellington region.

"The city is going to be humming," he says.

"We’re expecting over 1,000 Peruvian fans, as well as thousands of All Whites supporters, to descend on the capital."

Tickets to the All Whites vs Peru in the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff can be purchased at http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/Show.aspx?sh=NZFALLWH17

Largest crowds in New Zealand Football history

35,179 All Whites v Bahrain, Westpac Stadium, 2009

33,626 All Whites v Mexico, Westpac Stadium, 2013

31,853 Wellington Phoenix v LA Galaxy, Westpac Stadium, 2007

21,101 All Whites v Kuwait, Mt Smart Stadium, 1981

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru