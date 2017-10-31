Squash: Coll out in first round

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 07:10

World squash No.10 Paul Coll has fallen in the first round of the US$165,000 Qatar Classic World Series tournament in Doha this morning.

Coll was beaten by sixth ranked Marwan El Shorbagy of Egypt in a lengthy 13-11 9-11 5-11 6-11 contest which lasted 58 minutes and featured a number of rallies where the New Zealander was forced to dive around the court to retrieve shots from his opponent.

The next tournament for the 25-year-old from Greymouth will be the World Series Hong Kong Open, November 14-19. Fellow Kiwi Joelle King will also play in the women’s draw at the same event.