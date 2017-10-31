Squash: Coll out in first round

|
[ login or create an account ]
World squash No.10 Paul Coll has fallen in the first round of the US$165,000 Qatar Classic World Series tournament in Doha this morning.
Coll was beaten by sixth ranked Marwan El Shorbagy of Egypt in a lengthy 13-11 9-11 5-11 6-11 contest which lasted 58 minutes and featured a number of rallies where the New Zealander was forced to dive around the court to retrieve shots from his opponent.
The next tournament for the 25-year-old from Greymouth will be the World Series Hong Kong Open, November 14-19. Fellow Kiwi Joelle King will also play in the women’s draw at the same event.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.