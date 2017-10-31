Journey to 2018 World Rugby Under 20 Championship begins

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 10:45

A total 52 young players have been selected to attend the New Zealand Under 20 Development Camp as coach Craig Philpott begins preparation for the 2018 World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Players selected to attend the development camp in Palmerston North from 3-9 December 2017 are:

Forwards

John Akau'ola-Laula- Auckland

Sione Asi - Manawatu

Suetena Asomua - Counties Manukau

Tom Christie - Canterbury

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta - Tasman

Rob Cobb - Auckland

Jacob Devery - Hawkes Bay

Sosaia Fale - Waikato

Tim Farrell - Hawkes Bay

Devan Flanders - Hawkes Bay

Tom Florence - Taranaki

Brayden Iose - Manawatu

Ricky Jackson - Otago

Joe Johnson - Bay of Plenty

Josh Kaho - Waikato

Tevita Mafileo - Bay of Plenty

Slade McDowall - Otago

Laghlan McWhannell - Waikato

Sam Moli - Tasman

Ajay Mua - Bay of Plenty

Xavier Numia - Wellington

Waimana Reidlinger-Kapa - Auckland

Ben Sa'u - Auckland

Bradley Slater - Taranaki

Hoskins Sotutu - Auckland

Cameron Suafoa - Auckland

Sione Talitui - Auckland

Flynn Thomas - Southland

Will Tucker - Canterbury

Kaliopasi Uluilakepa - Wellington

Tupou Va'ai - Taranaki

Ricky Van Der Heyden - Bay of Plenty

Backs

Wiseguy Faiane - Auckland

Leicester Faingaanuku - Tasman

Scott Gregory - Northland

Jack Grooby - Tasman

Ciarahn Matoe - Taranaki

Rupena Parkinson - Tasman

Harry Plummer - Auckland

Rameka Poihipi - Canterbury

Carlos Price - Wellington

Billy Proctor - Wellington

Ngane Punivai - Canterbury

Jay Renton - Southland

Xavier Roe - Waikato

Jamie Spowart - Tasman

Bailyn Sullivan - Waikato

Tanielu Tele'a - Auckland

Danny Toala - Hawkes Bay

Salyn Tonu'u - North Harbour

Sheldon Tovio - Waikato

Kaleb Trask - Bay of Plenty

Not considered due to Super Rugby or Sevens commitments: Caleb Clarke (Auckland), Will Jordan (Tasman), Vilimoni Koroi (Otago).

Not considered due to injury: Will Tremain (Hawke's Bay), Raymond Nu'u (Canterbury).

Coach Craig Philpott said it was always an exciting part of the process to get the players in for the first development camp.

"There is a lot done to get to this point. We have selectors across the country looking at several levels of rugby - 1st XV, Jock Hobbs, Mitre 10 Cup - this is a chance to get them in and see where they are at," said Philpott.

"We are particularly pleased with the depth we have in this group compared to previous years. Especially in the front row - we have five hookers and nine props coming in because they have all put their hands up."

The squad features 10 players who had been involved in the 2016 wider squad, while four players have been recognised for their performances in the New Zealand Schools’ team earlier this month.

"We’ll assess the boys on strength and conditioning, body composition, skill set and technical knowledge of the game. From there we can put together a clear plan with specific goals and guidelines for each player so they know what is expected from them."

Most players will be involved with Super Rugby development or age group programmes at the start of 2018 before assembling again in March. A squad will be selected from the development group to play in the Oceania Tournament in April in Australia.

Philpott will once again be joined by Assistant Coach Willie Rickards and scrum coach Dave Hewett, with David Hill (Bay of Plenty) also joining the coaching team in an assistant’s role.

"It’s great to have continuity in coaching with three of the four returning for another campaign. And David is familiar with our programme as he’s worked as a skills coach in the past so has a clear understanding of what we are trying to achieve."

The 2018 Under 20 Championship schedule (dates and venue) has yet to be confirmed.