Registrations open for Cigna Round the Bays 2018

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 17:06

Registrations for Wellington’s iconic Cigna Round the Bays 2018 fun run opens at 9.00am on 1 November. Keen supporters, and past participants, Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation, and MP for Rongotai, Paul Eagle, have indicated that they will be at the launch at the Wellington train station taking place between 7.00-

9.00am to assist with handing out promotional flyers to commuters.

Launch day is a great time to register. "For those of you who are quick off the mark and register on the 1st, you’ll go into the draw to win one of five ‘Pacesetter’ packs which includes; $5 off the earlybird entry fee, $100 Shoe Clinic voucher, $100 prezzy card, lobes (specialized running earphones), a personalised bib and two entries into the earlybird draw to win x2 return flights to Asia with Singapore Airlines," said Anna Carrington, Event Director, Sport Wellington.

Being held on Sunday 18 February, Cigna Round the Bays 2018 will feature five categories; the 6.5km Fun Run, Mitre 10 MEGA Buggy Walk, Bluebridge 10km, the Cigna Achilles Half Marathon, and a new 6.5km category aimed at getting families involved, Active Families.

Active Families allows, one or two adults to register with one or more children to do the 6.5km category, which allows the children (under the age of 12) to ride push scooters - so long as they are wearing a helmet and are accompanied by an adult the whole time. This category will start last to allow clear road space for the scooter riders and limited overlap with the runners.

Round the Bays has been organized by Sport Wellington for the last 41 years. "We are focused, working alongside our principal sponsor Cigna New Zealand, to deliver an event that provides an opportunity for everyone in the region to come into the city and enjoy a really fantastic experience," said Phil Gibbons, CEO, Sport Wellington.

"We’re very pleased to have Minister Grant Robertson’s and MP Paul Eagle’s support and appreciate their involvement. Once again, the event will be delivered in keeping with our vision that ‘everyone in the greater Wellington region has a life-long involvement in sport and active recreation'."

Achilles New Zealand is again the official charity of the event, with the aim in 2018 to exceed the $20,000 raised last year.

Registrations can be made online at www.cignaroundthebays.co.nz