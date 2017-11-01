Dream season for Auckland's Paul Pavletich

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 10:12

It doesn't get much better than this.

Noted Auckland motorcycle racer Paul Pavletich has had another season to cherish as he wrapped up this year's New Zealand Classic Motorcycle Racing Register's Formula 1 series.

With support from his brother, Mark Pavletich, who worked as machine builder and head mechanic, ably assisted by fellow mechanic Wayne Anstis, and with additional help from suspension guru Kerry Dukic, Pavletich stretched his legs and that of his magnificent 1989 Yamaha OW-01 (fitted with a Yamaha FZR1000W engine) to take the F1 crown.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg for the long-time racer from Ararimu, near the Bombay Hills.

The 59-year-old Paul Pavletich finished runner-up in the Pre-89 F1 class at the famous Cemetery Circuit event in Whanganui on Boxing Day and that was despite the fact that he had not raced there in 16 years.

He won the Pre 89 F1 at the annual Paeroa Battle of the Streets meeting at his debut appearance there in February, before tackling the Pre-89 F1 class at the Auckland Motorcycle Club Championship series - comprising 12 races over four events - and there he again claimed the No.1 spot.

Pavletich also won the New Zealand Classic Motorcycle Racing Register (NZCMRR) series this season.

The 19-race NZCMRR series was held over five events, kicking off at the Pukekohe Classic Festival in February, followed by Hampton Downs, then two visits to Taupo and the final round at Manfeild, on the outskirts of Feilding, on October 28-29.

Remarkably, although Pavletich dominated his class, the NZCMRR series featured five separate F1 class winners.

Former national champion Pavletich (Yamaha 1000) won 10 of the 19 races, while Te Awanga's Eddie Kattenberg (Bimota 1000), the defending NZCMRR champion, won on four occasions.

Hastings rider Gian Louie took his 1100cc Suzuki to win three NZCMRR series races.

Hamilton's Mark Hatton (Yamaha 1000) and Rangiora's Jake Lewis (Suzuki 1100) won the remaining two races.

"I was happy that I was able to win races at each circuit in both dry and wet conditions," said Pavletich.

At the 38th annual Pukekohe Classic Festival in February, Pavletich battled brilliantly with multi-time former national champion Dennis Charlett, of Christchurch, and Australian visitor Cam Donald.

But there is more to being a champion than just crossing the finish line ahead of the competition - Pavletich also showed himself to be a true sportsman this season, loaning his spare bike to rival Kattenberg after the Hawke's Bay man suffered engine failure at Pukekohe.

Pavletich also spoke highly of the men with whom he shared the race track.

"Cam Donald is an absolute legend in the sport. It was a privilege to share the race track with him. No wonder he went so fast.

"Matt Eggelton (of Rotorua) placed well in the NZCMRR series and I think he is a young guy to watch in the future," said Pavletich.

"He showed maturity and speed and came close to winning a couple of races.

The Pavletich team is sponsored by Pavletich Racing, Academic Audio, Fazy Luck, Metzeler Tyres, K-Tech and Pro Rider.