Auckland Harbour swim series begins this weekend

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 09:02

This season’s Auckland Master’s summer series of swims starts this Saturday (November 4) when keen swimmers will take the traditional first dip in a favourite community-based series of events.

Now in its 37th year, the popular series is run by volunteer members of the Auckland Central Masters Swimming.

In response to popular demand, this year’s swim from Herne Bay beach to Masefield Beach at the foot of the Harbour Bridge will again take a scenic detour around Watchman’s Island to bring the total distance to 2.2km.

Participants in the Master’s series of races include all ages and abilities, from swimmers keen to take home a medal through to more social participants who enjoy the club’s long standing community approach.

The series builds through progressively longer swims until it reaches the iconic Rangitoto swim in March.

Herne Bay to Watchman’s Island Swim

Saturday, 4th November 2017

Assemble: 6:00am, Herne Bay Reserve, Herne Bay Rd

Start time: 7:00am

Tide: 8:00 am

The summer series

- The ACM Herne Bay to Watchman’s Island swim, 2.2km Saturday 4th November 2017

- The Bays swim, 3.6km Sunday 19 November 2017

- The Chelsea Sugar swim. 2.4km Sunday 4 February 2018

- The Cintropur Rangitoto swim, 4.6km Sunday 18 March 2018

Entry forms available at aucklandharbourswims.org.nz/

For any further information please call Robert Mannion on 027 2310 301