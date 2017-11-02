Gull Force 10 powers BNT V8s for another season

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 09:24

For yet another season, motorsport enthusiasts and champions of the Kiwi motorist, Gull New Zealand will extend its partnership arrangement with BNT V8s, New Zealand’s premier motor racing series.

All cars in the BNT V8s compete with Gull Force 10, Gull’s 98 Octane petrol. Gull Force 10 is a high-specification, premium fuel containing 10% bio-ethanol which reduces the engine temperature as well as creating more power.

Brand Manager at Gull New Zealand Laura Holt says the brand is thrilled to continue their partnership with the category for a further season.

"The partnership has been exciting and successful. Not only allowing further integration of the Gull brand into New Zealand motorsport, but also in proving the benefits of Force 10 to the category," says Holt.

Supplemented with New Zealand-sourced ethanol, Gull Force 10, 98 Octane - used by BNT V8s drivers and teams - is no different from the fuel motorists get at any Gull station.

"We were confident that Force 10 would provide greater benefit to the teams. Over the last couple of seasons the consistent data from the teams shows a visible increase in engine power for their cars."

"Gull Force 10 has already done the job we wanted in terms of proving the benefits of performance."

"We’re really happy with how the relationship between BNT V8s and Gull has progressed. We also want to continue to show our support to teams in New Zealand Motorsport competing at the highest level."

The first round of the 2017/18 BNT V8s season gets underway at the Virgin Australia ITM Auckland Super Sprint at Pukekohe November 3-5.

2017/18 BNT V8s Season Calendar

Round 1: Pukekohe November 3-5

Round 2: Taupo December 1-3

Round 3: Ruapuna 12-14 January

Round 4: Teretonga 19-21 January

Round 5: Manfeild 9-11 February

Round 6: Hampton Downs 9-11 March