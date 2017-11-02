Tony Readings steps down as coach of the Football Ferns

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 09:46

Tony Readings has stepped down from his position as Head Coach of the Football Ferns.

The 42-year-old, who was appointed in 2011, led New Zealand to the 2012 London Olympics, the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

In his time in charge, Readings has developed the most experienced squad in Football Ferns history and seen them achieve their highest ever FIFA ranking of no. 16 in the world.

The Ferns have defeated some world class opposition under Readings, most notably Brazil in 2013 and 2015 both away from home, and reached the quarter finals of the 2012 London Olympics after defeating Cameroon 3-1.

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin thanked Readings for his contribution to the national team over the past six years.

"Since 2011, the Football Ferns have developed into a team that is capable of beating the best in the world and Tony has played a significant role in that development. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said Martin.

"The challenge for the next coach will be to continue that development. We want to see the team build for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and be in a position where they can win on the world stage."

New Zealand Football Technical Director Andreas Heraf and New Zealand U-20 coach Gareth Turnbull will lead the upcoming tour to Thailand in November ahead of a new appointment being made.