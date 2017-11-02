Paul Coll and Joelle King move up in PSA world rankings

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 10:11

New Zealand squash professionals, Paul Coll and Joelle King have both risen a place in the latest monthly PSA world rankings released today.

Twenty-five-year-old Coll from Greymouth is up to a career-high ranking of No.9 after second round results at the US Open and Channel VAS Championships during October.

The top ranked men’s player remains Frenchman Gregory Gaultier.

Cambridge’s King has improved one place on the women’s ranking, also to No.9

Over the past month 29-year-old King made the final of the Carol Weymuller Open and the semifinals of the US Open.

The women’s No.1 ranked player is Nour El Sherbini of Egypt. There are four Egyptians in the women’s top 10 and six in the men’s top 10 rankings.

The next tournament for Coll and King will be the World Series, Hong Kong Open, November 14-19.