Breakers make it five in a row to go top of NBL

The SKYCITY Breakers made it five on the trot and maintained their place at the top of the NBL table, defeating third placed Adelaide 36ers 92-88 in a thriller at the North Shore Events Centre.

In the end it was Shea Ili with ice in the veins as the young point guard nailed clutch free throws to seal a game that frankly, the home side never looked like losing as they lead throughout, at times extending to double digits over a 36ers side that tried to run, but more often than not was shut down by resolute Breakers defence.

The guards did the damage tonight, with Edgar Sosa draining 24 on 7 of 16 shooting, including five triples, DJ Newbill had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in another stat stuffing display, Ili had 13 points and 5 assists and Tom Abercrombie continued his strong season with 21 that included an efficient 4 of 9 from deep.

Head Coach Paul Henare reflected on a tough battle against a quality team.

"It is a good win against a good team, they just keep coming at you, they never stop. They had 60 points in the paint tonight at 67% and were just relentless. I am proud of the boys to stay composed through some of that. But we did enough at the other end, 21 offensive rebounds, Mika comes up with 6, DJ comes up with 5, it becomes a possession game from there and we had enough to get over the line.

"Mika leads any effort category in any league he plays in. he came up with some good ones and others were tipped out of bounds and we regained possession. That was a big part of us getting the win tonight."

The Breakers had their noses in front for the majority of the first half, on the back of strong early scoring from Sosa (13), Newbill (11) and Abercrombie (11), with Dominican point guard Sosa leading the side and the shooters enjoying the North Shore rims from long range, making a combined 6 of 14 from deep in the first twenty minutes.

The depth of the side was on display with a strong early performance from the bench, with Shea Ili and Finn Delany getting plenty of minutes, with Delany called in after just three minutes to play 8:53 in total in the first half, second only to DJ Newbill.

With a comfortable lead of 9 at the main break, the crowd kept waiting for the 36ers to make a run, with the quality in Joey Wright’s lineup you just knew it was coming. But the Breakers kept rejecting their overtures, with a good old-fashioned block party set up in the paint, with no less than 6 rejections from the home team, Abercrombie leading the way with 3 massive denials.

The final quarter finally saw the visitors get some leverage, helped in no small way by a mounting second half foul count that at one point was 7 - 0 in favour of the 36ers, with the lead whittled away to just 2 points inside the final 90 seconds.

But cool heads prevailed, with Sosa, Abercrombie and then Ili making crucial plays, while Vukona was grabbing rebounds and causing havoc with his defensive hustle, and the Breakers were home and on top of the NBL ladder once again, for the first time picking up 5 consecutive wins under Paul Henare’s coaching.

Ili said he just blocked out the distractions in those final moments.

"I just blocked out all the noise, all the stuff going on around the game and shot the ball. I shoot free throws every day, I just blocked it all out and focused on my form. The boys are giving me their trust and confidence to go out and play my game."

SKYCITY Breakers 92 (Sosa 24, Abercrombie 21, Newbill 13, Ili 13)

Adelaide 36ers 88 (Creek 24, Johnson 18, Shorter 14)