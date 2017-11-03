Final squads announced for women's RLWC2017

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 11:30

With less than two weeks until the start of the historic 2107 Women's Rugby League World Cup, the final squads for the six competing nations have been announced.

Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, England, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will take part in the Women's RLWC2017, which will be held as a stand-alone event for the first time and be run concurrently with the men's tournament.

Pool matches and the semi-finals will be played at Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney, with the final to be decided in Brisbane as a double-header with the men's final on 2 December.

The Kiwi Ferns will play a World Cup warm-up match against Maori Wahine Toa at Waikato Stadium on Saturday, 4 November, before the Samoa-Tonga RLWC2017 clash, while the Canada Ravens have a game scheduled against Queensland Maori on Friday, 10 November.

The Ravens will go into camp next Wednesday at Runaway Bay Sports Super Centre, while the Jillaroos squad will also be on the Gold Coast for a team camp next week.

The Women's Rugby League World Cup 2017 begins on Thursday, 16 November with a triple-header featuring New Zealand v Canada, Australia v Cook Islands and England v Papua New Guinea.

The full squads are:

AUSTRALIA

Kezie Apps (Helensburgh, NSW), Chelsea Baker (Wallabies Gladstone, QLD), Heather Ballinger (Wests Panthers, QLD), Annette Brander (Beerwah Bulldogs, QLD), Brittany Breayley (Brothers Ipswich, QLD), Sam Bremner (Helensburgh, NSW), Ali Brigginshaw (Brothers Ipswich, QLD), Karina Brown (Easts Tigers, QLD), Nakia Davis-Welsh (Redfern All Blacks, NSW), Vanessa Foliaki (Easts Tigers, NSW), Steph Hancock (Easts Tigers, QLD), Isabelle Kelly (North Newcastle, NSW), Renae Kunst (Wests Panthers, QLD),

Corban McGregor (Cronulla-Caringbah, NSW), Caitlin Moran (North Newcastle, NSW),

Lavina O’Mealey (Redfern All Blacks, NSW), Talesha Quinn (Cronulla-Caringbah, NSW),

Ruan Sims (Cronulla-Caringbah, NSW), Maddie Studdon (Redfern All Blacks, NSW),

Zahara Temara (Burleigh Bears, QLD), Simaima Taufa (Mounties, NSW), Elianna Walton (Greenacre, NSW), Meg Ward (Northern Territory, NT), Rebecca Young (North Newcastle, NSW).

CANADA

Maira Acevedo (British Columbia), Gillian Boag (British Columbia), Nina Bui (Ontario), Andrea Burk (British Columbia), Christina Burnham (British Columbia), Mackenzie Fane (Ontario), Kathleen Grudzinski (British Columbia), Janai Haupapa (Alberta), Michelle Helmeczi (Alberta), Kathleen Keller, Natalie King (British Columbia), Kelcey Leavitt (Alberta), Mandy Marchak (British Columbia), Sabrina McDaid (Ontario), Wealtha Jade Menin Naglis (Alberta), Fedelia Omoghan (Ontario), Megan Pakulis (Ontario), Irene Patrinos (Ontario), Stevi Schnoor (British Columbia), Natasha Smith (British Columbia),

Elizabeth Steele (Alberta), Natalie Tam (Ontario), Tiera Thomas-Reynolds (Ontario),

Barbara Waddell (Forrestville Ferrets).

COOK ISLANDS

Toka Natua (Tokoroa, NZ), Te Kura Ngat-Aerengamate (Counties-Manukau, NZ),

Te Amohaere Ngat-Aerengamate (Counties-Manukau, NZ), Crystal George Tamarua (Auckland, NZ), Danielle Apaiana (Auckland, NZ), Stephanie Wilson (Sydney, Australia),

Eliza Wilson (Auckland, NZ), Josina Singapu (Gold Coast, Australia), Karol Tanevesi (Sydney, Australia), Samaria Taia (Sydney, Australia), Natalee Tagavaitau (Auckland, NZ),

Kaylen Ikitule (Auckland, NZ), Kiana Takairangi (Sydney, Australia), Chantelle Inangaro Schofield (Cook Islands), Beniamina Koiatu (Auckland, NZ), Inangaro Maraeara (Sydney, Australia), Manea Poa-Maoate (Wellington, NZ), Lydia Turua-Quedley (Melbourne, Australia), Ruahei Demant (Auckland, NZ),Cecelia Strickland (Perth, Australia), Urshla Kere (Brisbane, Australia), Kiritapu Demant (Auckland, NZ), Katelyn Arona (Christchurch, NZ).

ENGLAND

Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls), Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers), Beth Sutcliffe (Bradford Bulls), Charlotte Booth (Bradford Bulls), Chantelle Crowl (Thatto Heath-St Helens), Claire Garner (Bradford Bulls), Danielle Bound (Thatto Heath-St Helens), Danika Priim (Bradford Bulls), Emily Rudge (Thatto Heath-St Helens), Emma Slowe (Featherstone Rovers), Faye Gaskin (Thatto Heath-St Helens), Jenny Welsby (Thatto Heath-St Helens),

Jessica Courtman (Bradford Bulls), Jodie Cunningham (Thatto Heath-St Helens),Katherine Hepworth (Castleford Tigers), Kayleigh Bulman (Featherstone Rovers), Kirsty Moroney (Bradford Bulls), Lois Forsell (Bradford Bulls), Rachel Thompson (Thatto Heath-St Helens), Sarah Dunn (Featherstone Rovers), Shona Hoyle (Bradford Bulls), Stacey White (Bradford Bulls), Tara-Jane Stanley (Thatto Heath-St Helens).

NEW ZEALAND

Racquel Anderson (Waicoa Bay), Ngatokotoru Arakua (Counties), Sharlene Atai (Akarana), Maitua Feterika (Counties), Teuila Fotu Moala (Counties), Louisa Gago (Counties), Georgia Hale (VC) (Akarana), Honey Hireme (Counties), Amber Kani (Counties), Bunty Alyce Kuruwaka-Crowe (Canterbury), Laura Mariu (C) (Counties),

Lilieta Maumau (Counties), Nita Maynard (NSW), Raecene McGregor (NSW), Krystal Murray( Counties), Kimiora Nati (Counties), Apii Nicholls-Pualau (Counties), Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala (Akarana), Hilda Peters (Counties), Kahurangi Peters (Counties),

Krystal Rota (Counties), Aieshaleigh Smalley (Counties), Atawhai Tupaea (Counties),

Shontelle Woodman (Akarana).

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Elvinah Aaron (Southern), Helen Abau (Southern), Delailah Ahose (Southern), Della Audama (Southern), Akosita Baru (Northern), Christie Bulhage (Highlands), Brenda Goro (Southern), Carol Humeu (Southern),Shirley Joe (Northern), Martha Karl (Northern), Gloria Kaupa (Highlands), Naomi Kaupa (Southern), Amelia Kuk (Brisbane, Australia), Joan Kuman (Southern), Grace Mark (Northern), Mala Mark (Highlands), Janet Michael (Southern), Cathy Neap (Southern), Anne Oiufa (Highlands), Vanessa Palme (Southern), Fay Sogavo (Highlands),Jazmyn Taumafai (Brisbane, Australia), Vero Waula (Southern), Maima Wei (Southern),