Kiwi Ferns named to play Maori Wahine Toa in warm-up match

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 11:44

Kiwi Ferns Coach Tony Benson has named his side for the World Cup warm-up match against the Maori Wahine Toa in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Kiwi Ferns will fine-tune their World Cup preparations at Waikato Stadium ahead of the men’s RLWC2017 pool match between Samoa and Tonga on November 4.

This game will not only allow the squad to round-off their preparations, it also provides the opportunity to play in front of family and friends before heading to Sydney for this year’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu says "it’s also a chance for our debutants to get a taste of the Rugby League World Cup atmosphere before our first game against Canada on November 16."

The Kiwis Ferns have been drawn in Pool B of this year’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup and will play Canada (November 16), Cook Islands (November 19) and Papua New Guinea (November 22) in the pool stages.

Kiwi Ferns v Maori Wahine Toa

4.45pm Saturday, November 4

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

1 Apii Nicholls-Pualau

2 Raecene McGregor -

3 Maitua Feterika

4 Shontelle Woodman

5 Honey Hireme

6 Georgia Hale

7 Kimiora Nati

8 Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala

9 Krystal Rota

10 Lilieta Maumau

11 Teuila Fotu Moala

12 Hilda Peters

13 Laura Mariu

14 Nita Maynard

15 Aieshaleigh Smalley

16 Krystal Murray

17 Amber Kani

18 Kahurangi Peters

19 NgatokotoruA rakua

20 Raquel Anderson