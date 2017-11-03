National Women’s League Round Four preview

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 14:34

Find out what’s in store in the National Women’s League this weekend with the official preview of Round Four. The action is headlined by the South Island derby between Canterbury United Pride and Southern United while WaiBOP will look to keep their playoff hopes alive against Capital as Auckland return to action with a trip to Central. Leaders Northern will sit out the round with the bye.

Central vs Auckland

Memorial Park, Palmerston North

Sunday 5 November, 1pm

Referee: B Rattray

Assistant Referees: D Gallo, J Frank

Fourth Official: D Barry

Squads

Central: 1. Courtney Norman, 3. Molly Woodhead, 4. Leah Gallie, 5. Emma Crewe, 6. Amber Phillips, 7. Rose Morton, 9. Aleesha Heywood, 10. Aniela Jensen, 11. Tilly James, 12. Kate Watson, 13. Chantelle Lebon, 14. Jenna Barry, 15. Hannah Robert, 16. Mackenzie Barry, 17. Sophie Crewe, 20. Aoife Gallagher-Forbes

Coach: Simon Lees

Auckland: 1. Nadia Olla, 3. Liz Anton, 4. Georgia Martin, 5. Kate Carlton, 6. Nicole Mettam, 7. Tayla O’Brien, 8. Grace Jale, 9. Steph Skilton, 10. Hannah Blake, 11. Jacqui Hand, 12. Maisy Dewell, 14. Britney Cunningham-Lee, 15. Lily Taitimu, 18. Maxine Rawnsley, 19. Ally Toailoa, 20. Erinna Wong

Coach: Gemma Lewis

Lowdown

Auckland will be frustrated to have had to sit out last weekend with the bye after getting their campaign on track with a vital 2-1 win over Capital in the previous round. The enforced rest denied them the chance to build momentum and they will be looking to pick up where they left off against a Central side coming off a 1-0 defeat to Capital. In a significant blow, the hosts will be without several key players in Meisha Boone, Sarah Morton and Ella James. The loss of Boone could be keenly felt in particular as she has notched four goals already and Hannah Robert will be charged with providing much of the attacking threat in her absence. Auckland made good use of their break by staying sharp with a match against a boys’ team. With a game in hand on two of the three sides above them and only a point off second place, a win here would put Auckland in a promising position in the fight for the playoffs.

Quotes

Simon Lees (Central coach): "The girls performed really well last week and were quite unlucky to lose the game. They’re really up for this game and it’s a big one for us, as it is for Auckland as well. There’s been a couple of changes to the squad with unavailability and injury but the set up will be pretty similar. We’ll make some changes to the starting line-up and each player brings a different element - I think it will be really exciting and actually work quite nicely for us."

Grace Jale (Auckland midfielder): "This is another chance to redeem ourselves after the loss against Southern because Central beat them the week after. Central are not to be taken lightly and we cannot underestimate them. They’re a very physical team with a strong attack and defence across the field. We will be looking to beat them at that physical battle and score some more goals."

Canterbury United Pride vs Southern United

English Park, Christchurch

Sunday 5 November, 1pm

Referee: D Stevens

Assistant Referees: H Cook, C Bremner

Fourth Official: M Killick

Squads

Canterbury United Pride: 22. Una Foyle, 2. Emma Clarke, 3. Rebecca Lake, 5. Meikayla Moore, 6. Chloe Jones, 7. Aimee Phillips, 8. Tahlia Herman-Watt, 9. Melanie Cameron, 10. Annalie Longo, 12. Gabrielle Rennie, 13. Whitney Hepburn, 14. Mikayla Weiblitz, 15. Annabel Gilchrist, 16. Jayda Stewart, 20. Macey Fraser, 21. Briar Guyan

Coach: Mike De Bono

Southern (from): 1. Tessa Nicol, 2. Sophie Dijkstra, 3. Coral Seath, 4. Kelsey Kennard, 5. Kristy Hayr, 7. Renee Bacon, 8. Zoe Thomas, 9. Shontelle Smith, 10. Ansley Martin, 11. Mikaela Hunt, 12. Ellie Issac, 14. Lara Wall, 15. Olivia de Ronde, 17. Sophie Aitken, 18. Mikayla Gray, 19. Holly Johnstone, 20. Eva Zellekens, 21. Sam Baldwin, 22. Katie Faulkes, 23. Elise Mamanu-Gray, 24. Samantha Richards, 26. Laura Wallis

Coach: Terry Parle

Lowdown

Both sides are looking to get back to winning ways in this South Island derby after being held to draws last week, Southern drawing a blank in a scoreless stalemate against WaiBOP while Canterbury came from behind to tie 2-2 against Northern. They were each disappointed to pocket only a point after arguably being the superior side and the aim will be to make better use of their chances. Defending champions Canterbury are three points off leaders Northern but have a game in hand and this is a great chance for them to make up ground as Northern have the bye. Despite playing only two games, the Pride are the second-highest scorers in the competition and Southern will therefore need to be well-organised defensively to take anything from the game. They are showing signs of progress in that area after keeping their first clean sheet in four years. They will be missing a key player at the other end as Emily Morison is still recovering from the nasty head knock she picked up last weekend.

Quotes

Shane Verma (Canterbury United Pride assistant coach): "We definitely want to be more clinical in the top end. We hit the bar a few times last week and missed a lot of chances we should have taken - that was reflected in the result. Southern will be quite strong defensively and have picked up good results so far so we know we’ll have to be really clinical to get the three points. Being such a tight league, a couple of slip ups can cost you a top three spot."

Terry Parle (Southern United head coach): "I’m hoping we find our shooting boots because we missed those last weekend. But football’s a funny old game and you never know what can happen. We’ve got to go out with the right positive mental attitude and, if we get that little bit of luck you make for yourself, then we could come out on top. I’m really looking forward to it, as the girls are."

WaiBOP vs Capital

John Kerkhof Park, Cambridge

Sunday 5 November, 1.30pm

Referee: A-M Keighley

Assistant Referees: S Rogers, R Maris

Fourth Official: M Archer

Squads

WaiBOP: 1. Georgia Candy, 2. Toni Power, 3. Kate Williams, 4. Hannah Reid, 5. Michaela Foster, 7. Emma Cawte, 8. Sarah Krystman, 11. Katherine Robinson, 12. Leah Gubb, 13. Tianna Hill, 16. Kelli Brown, 17. Kim Maguire, 18. Sarah McLaughlin, 20. Chelsea Elliott, 21. Amanda Wilshier, 24. Eileish Hayes

Coach: Barry Gardiner

Capital: 1. Cushla Lichtwark, 2. Libby Boobyer, 3. Serena Murrihy, 4. Bex Jefferies, 5. Francesca Grange, 6. Emily Stotter, 7. Maggie Jenkins, 8. Maya Hahn, 9. Emma Main, 10. Sarah Gregorius, 11. Michaela Robertson, 12. Jade Morrissey, 13. Rosie Wild, 14. Asha Strom, 16. Kennedy Bryant, 18. Natasha Ingram

Coach: Emma Evans

Lowdown

There is plenty of recent history between these sides with two encounters last season both ending in thrilling 2-2 draws, including the preliminary final. Capital went on to win that clash on penalties so WaiBOP will be looking to exact some revenge. They find themselves up against the odds in terms of repeating their playoff-making exploits of 2016 though, having posted just one point from their three matches so far. A win here is therefore non-negotiable while Capital are also playing catch up after starting with the bye and then being beaten by Auckland. They got back on track last week with a win over Central and can’t afford many more slip ups after that false start. They will be looking to offer more going forward after scoring only twice so far but have proved difficult to break down, their two goals against giving them the league’s best defensive record. Provided Capital’s defence can be breached, we could be in for an entertaining afternoon as - in addition to last year’s pair of dramatic draws - the 2015 meeting between these sides ended 3-3.

Quotes

Barry Gardiner (WaiBOP coach): "We have to stay strong at the back but then also bring some of the attacking flair we showed against Northern two weeks ago back into play. The trick, really, is to piece together the best bits from the games we’ve played so far and do our best to keep them consistently on show for longer periods. We know Capital will be strong opponents but this Sunday, for us, is about how well we perform."

Emma Evans (Capital coach): "I think we know what’s on the line for WaiBOP, they’re going to have to come out and claim the three points if they want to make the playoffs. For us, we’re coming off a win but also a loss earlier so it’s really important we keep winning these games. This week at training has been very positive and we’ve continued to work on our strengths and areas where we feel dominant. And we’ve also looked at ways we can nullify WaiBOP’s strengths."

BYE - Northern