New Zealand Heartland XV team named for NZ Marist match

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 15:15

New Zealand Heartland XV Coach Barry Matthews has named his team to play New Zealand Marist in Timaru tomorrow.

1. Ralph Darling (North Otago)

2. Anthony Ellis (Buller)

3. Scott Cameron (Horowhenua Kapiti)

4. Eric Duff (Mid Canterbury)

5. Kieran Coll (South Canterbury)

6. Bryn Hudson (Wanganui)

7. Seta Koroitamana (Mid Canterbury)

8. Siosiua Moala (Poverty Bay)

9. Andrew Stephens (Buller) - captain

10. Jarred Percival (Mid Canterbury)

11. Willie Paia'aua (Horowhenua Kapiti)

12. Lemi Masoe (North Otago)

13. Craig Clare (Wanganui)

14. Cameron Crowley (Wanganui)-

15. Ethine Reeves (Poverty Bay)

16. Nathan Kendrick (Horowhenua Kapiti)

17. Matt Fetu (South Canterbury)

18. Melikisua Kolinisau (North Otago)

19. Everard Reid (Poverty Bay)-

20. Nick Strachan (South Canterbury)

21. Willie Wright (South Canterbury)

22. Tom Reekie (West Coast)

23. Ethan Pollock (Horowhenua Kapiti)

-Cameron Crowley and Everard Reid were brought in to replace Maleli Sau and Sam Madams. Sau was suspended after a red card hearing while Madams was withdrawn from the squad.

Matthews said the group assembled earlier this week and had bonded well as a team.

"We only have six or seven players returning from last year, so it was a bit quiet to start with but they’re getting on well and building friendships.

"The players have bought into the game-plan but the proof will be in the pudding; we are up against one of the strongest New Zealand Marist sides I have seen in a while," said Matthews.

Buller stalwart Andrew Stephens has been named to captain the team for the first time, with Kieran Coll as his vice-captain.

"Andrew is an experienced player and has been in good form this year. As a halfback he is very involved in game and we like that for a captain," said Matthews.

While the New Zealand Heartland team will be hoping to retain the McRae Cup, Matthews said the players are looking forward to pulling on the black jersey.

"We want this team to play with pride and you can see that the boys are excited about the opportunity to play for this team."

New Zealand Heartland XV v New Zealand Marist

Date: Saturday 4th November

Venue: Alpine Energy Stadium, Timaru

Time: 2.30pm

Highlights of this match will appear on Mainfreight Rugby, Thursday, 9 November 2017 on Sky Sport 1 at 6:30pm and 9:30pm.