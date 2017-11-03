Sarah Goss named Best Female Athlete in Oceania at ANOC Awards

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 15:31

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Goss can add another accolade to her already impressive CV after being named Best Female Athlete in Oceania at the ANOC (Association of National Olympic Committees) Awards in Prague overnight.

Goss was recognised for a stellar 2016-2017 season during which she captained the Black Ferns Sevens to a World Series win, and helped the Black Ferns 15-a-side team lift the World Cup in Belfast.

Goss captained the Black Fern Sevens to victories at the Dubai, Las Vegas and Kitakyushu tournaments and became the most capped player ever on the Women’s World Series circuit, with 135 starts since her debut in 2012.

In August, Goss switched to the 15-a-side game and became a formidable member of the World Cup-winning Black Ferns.

Goss was on hand to receive the award in Prague and said she was honoured to be recognised by ANOC.

"I have my teammates to thank for this award as they are the ones who support me on and off the pitch all year round, so really this is an award for all of them too.

"We have a great spirit in the squad at the moment and I am confident we can build on this year’s momentum and accomplish great things," said Goss.

Black Ferns Sevens Coach Allan Bunting said these sorts of awards don't come around very often - so Goss’ achievement was significant.

"This is a big deal and it’s important to celebrate her success. She has had to miss this week’s camp but the team thought it was important that she be in Prague to collect her award in person. It’s great recognition for a massive year from an outstanding athlete and leader."