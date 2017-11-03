All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens name squads

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 20:25

All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens name strong squads for Oceania Sevens Championship

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens will have their first official hit out of the 2017-18 season at the Oceania Sevens Championship in Fiji next weekend and have both selected strong squads to open their campaigns.

All Blacks Sevens

Scott Curry Bay of Plenty

Tim Mikkelson Waikato

Tone Ng Shiu Tasman

Teddy Stanaway Bay of Plenty

Dylan Collier Waikato

Bailey Simonsson Bay of Plenty

Joe Ravouvou Auckland

Isaac Te Tamaki Waikato

Regan Ware Bay of Plenty

Andrew Knewstubb Tasman

Joe Webber Bay of Plenty

Sione Molia Counties Manukau

An experienced All Blacks Sevens team has been named with Bay of Plenty youngster Bailey Simonsson the only debutant.

"Bailey is a young kid who has come across from league and we are really impressed with him. He has a massive work ethic and its encouraging to see how he’s come along," said All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw.

Joe Webber and Joe Ravouvou join the team fresh from Mitre 10 Cup commitments while the remainder of the squad has been assembled in Mt Maunganui for the past month.

"This is true pre-season for us, we’re a new team and new coaches and we will be coming up against some settled opposition.

"All the players will get game time and we will get to see our strengths and weaknesses. We’re interested to see where we are at against some good teams," said Laidlaw.

The All Blacks Sevens play Nauru and Cook Islands in pool play.

Black Ferns Sevens

Portia Woodman Counties Manukau

Tenika Willison Waikato

Stacey Waaka Waikato

Ruby Tui Canterbury

Terina Te Tamaki Waikato

Alena Saili Otago

Tyla Nathan-Wong Auckland

Kayla McAlister Auckland

Sarah Goss Manawatu

Theresa Fitzpatrick Auckland

Gayle Broughton Taranaki

Michaeala Blyde Bay of Plenty

The Black Ferns Sevens will be looking to continue the success of their 2016/17 campaign and coach Allan Bunting has named a strong, experienced team for the Oceania Sevens Championship.

"It was a tough team to select, that’s for sure.

"We see this as the start of our preparation for Commonwealth Games so we have picked the strongest team possible; we want to create continuity in our campaign.

"This tournament will be a good to grow combinations and see how our game plan is working," said Bunting.

The Black Ferns Sevens play Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Tahiti in pool play.