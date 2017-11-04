ISPS Handa Premiership round three preview

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 10:17

Find out what’s in store in the ISPS Handa Premiership this weekend with the official preview of Round Three. Only one match takes place on Saturday with high-flying Eastern Suburbs set to play host to pointless Hamilton Wanderers. On Sunday, Team Wellington face a trip to Hawke’s Bay United and Waitakere United head to the capital to take on the Wellington Phoenix Reserves while Tasman United look to keep their perfect start to the season going in a South Island derby against Southern United. The televised match is an encounter between Auckland City and Canterbury United late on Sunday afternoon.

Eastern Suburbs vs Hamilton Wanderers

William Green Domain, Auckland

Saturday 4 November, 2pm

Referee: N Waldron

Assistant Referees: G Lochrie, T Chang

Fourth Official: A Maharaj

Squads

Hamilton Wanderers: 1. Matt OLIVER (GK), 2. Bailey WEBSTER, 3. Joseph NOTTAGE, 4. Adam LUQUE, 5. Samuel O’REGAN, 6. Wade MOLONY, 7. Michael BUILT, 8. Sam St DE CROIX, 9. Patrick ASIA, 10. Armin PASAGIC, 11. Jordan SHAW, 12. Raheem HUNTER-ALI, 13. Ignacio FALFANS, 14. Tommy SEMMY, 15. Ignacio MACHUCA-MATURANA, 16. Hamish SMYLIE, 17. Xavier PRATT, 18. Alexis CARCAMO-VARELA, 23. David MASTERS (GK)

Coach: Ricki HERBERT

Eastern Suburbs: 25. Zac SPEEDY (GK), 2. Finn COCHRAN, 3. Ryan ELDER, 4. Brock MESSENGER, 5. Reese COX, 6. Jordan VALE, 7. Tim PAYNE, 8. Moses DYER, 9. Max MATA, 10. Andre DE JONG, 11. Ben THOMAS, 12. Hayden JOHNS, 13. Rossi NKOY, 14. Dane SCHNELL, 15. Harry REDWOOD, 16. Regont MURATI, 18. Tristan PRATTLEY, 19. Nicholas ZAMBRANO, 20. Derek TIEKU, 31. Tom MCCOY

Coach: Danny HAY

Lowdown

With coach Danny Hay missing much of pre-season due to being in India at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Suburbs were tipped by many to start slowly but have made a mockery of those predictions with back-to-back wins. The side they are welcoming this weekend have kicked off their campaign in contrasting fashion and are still chasing their first points. Wanderers’ main aim will therefore be to earn the maiden win of coach Ricki Herbert’s reign and will be boosted by the additions of Patrick Aisa and Tommy Semmy, who are in line to make their debuts. The star man for Suburbs so far has been Andre de Jong, who scored a hat-trick in the opening round before netting the winner a week later at Southern United. Having failed to take advantage of being drawn at home in their first two matches, Hamilton now face their first road trip while Suburbs are set to appear at home for the first time.

Quotes

Andre de Jong (Eastern Suburbs midfielder): "It will be nice to get back home and we’re playing at William Green this week so it will be good to get back to the turf. But nothing changes for us in the way we train, we’re training up to five times a week now because we’re well into the season. Hamilton will be looking to bounce back and it will be another hard game for us. Hopefully, we can keep this run going."

Hawke’s Bay United vs Team Wellington

Bluewater Stadium, Napier

Sunday 5 November, 1pm

Referee: J Rowbrie

Assistant Referees: M Rule, G Sheehan

Fourth Official: M Roil

Squads

Hawke’s Bay United: 1. Ruben PARKER (GK), 2. Daniel MCHENERY, 3. Kohei MATSUMOTO, 4. Graham CRAVEN, 5. Bill ROBERTSON, 7. Wesley CAIN, 8. Alex PALEZEVIC, 10. Adam THURSTON, 11. Hayato WAKINO, 14. Gavin HOY, 15. James HOYLE, 16. Liam HAYES, 19. Birhanu TAYE, 21. Bjorn CHRISTENSEN, 24. Karanjit MANDAIR, 26. Mackenzie WAITE

Coach: Brett ANGELL

Team Wellington: 1.Scott BASALAJ (GK), 2. Justin GULLEY, 3. Scott HILLIAR, 4. Mario ILLICH, 5. Erik PANZER, 6. Taylor SCHRIJVERS, 7. Eric MOLLOY, 8. Cole PEVERLEY, 9. Tom JACKSON, 10. Nati HAILEMARIAM, 11. Mario BARCIA, 12. Andy BEVIN, 15. Joel STEVENS, 16. Angus KILKOLLY, 17. Louis FENTON, 18. Sekou DIANE, 22. Marcel KAMPMAN (GK)

Coach: Jose FIGUEIRA

Lowdown

Former Team Wellington skipper Bill Robertson will face his old side for the first time this weekend, as Hawke’s Bay play host to the reigning champions. The visitors have had a mixed beginning to their title defence, starting on a huge high with a win over Auckland City before crashing back down to earth as early season pace setters Eastern Suburbs humbled them in their own backyard. But they returned to winning ways by sweeping aside the Wellington Phoenix last weekend and the aim now is to put together a consistent run of results. Bluewater Stadium is not an easy place to pick up three points though and the Bay are yet to be beaten this season after picking up a draw and a win in their two games so far. They have only scored one goal though and will need to pose more of an attacking threat against a Wellington side that is averaging three goals per game. There was no shortage of goals the last time these sides met, which resulted in an action-packed 3-3 draw.

Quotes

Jose Figueira (Team Wellington coach): "They’ve showed again with a new group of players that they’re hard to break down, very well organised and stubborn defensively but likewise have some real quality going forward and on the counter attack. We’ve got to be right at the top of our game again, like we were last week, if we want to get a positive performance. The first away trip adds to the importance of being focused."

Wellington Phoenix Reserves vs Waitakere United

David Farrington Park, Wellington

Sunday 5 November, 2pm

Referee: M Conger

Assistant Referees: S Lount, A Davenport

Fourth Official: P Linney

Squads

Wellington Phoenix Reserves: 1. Oliver SAIL (GK), 2. Ryan LOWRY, 5. Liam WOOD, 6. Liberato CACACE, 7. Gianni BOUZOUKIS, 8. Oliver WHYTE, 10. Willem EBBINGE, 12. Oliver VALENTINE, 15. James MCGARRY, 17. Luke TONGUE, 18. Sarpreet SINGH, 19. Sam PHILIP, 20. Zac JONES (GK), 24. Logan ROGERSON, 34. Manyumow ACHOL, 38. Jacob MASSEURS

Coach: Chris GREENACRE

Waitakere United: 28. Liam ANDERSON (GK), 2. Nino LACAGNINA, 3. Stewart MACKAY, 6. Jordan HEARN, 7. Yuki OHTSUKA, 8. Andre ESTAY, 10. Eder FRANCHINI PASTEN, 11. Keegan LINDERBOOM, 14. David PARKINSON, 17. Jake BUTLER, 19. Thomas SHAW, 21. Dylan WINDUST, 22. Josh DIJKSTRA (GK), 23. Dylan MANICKUM, 24. Godwin DARKWA

Coach: Chris MILICICH

Lowdown

These sides are in almost identical shape heading into this clash with both having suffered derby day defeats last week and posting similar results in the opening rounds. Each team only has one point and are still searching for their first win after recording a draw and a loss so far. With the primary focus of the Phoenix team in this competition being player development, Waitakere will be the more bothered of the sides by those underwhelming starts and this fixture has therefore taken on increased importance. Another defeat would leave Chris Milicich’s side well off the early pace and, worryingly for the veteran coach, he will be without two key players in Ryan Cain and Julyan Collett, both suspended after being sent off in last week’s 5-0 loss to Auckland City.

Quotes

Chris Greenacre (Wellington Phoenix coach): "We were disappointed with the goals we gave away last week, a couple were from long throws and set plays which we should really do better with and going forward we’ll certainly look to do that. But it was great to see some of the really young players coming on, like Sam Sutton and Ben Waine, who are both 16 or 17-years-old. It was great to get them on in what was a highly-competitive game. Now we’ll be looking to improve in all departments."

Tasman United vs Southern United

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Sunday 5 November, 2pm

Referee: A Riley

Assistant Referees: C Gruschow, S Reilly

Fourth Officials: H McCabe

Squads

Tasman United: 1. Corey WILSON (GK), 2. Luca PERICO, 4. Cameron LINDSAY, 5. Mark JOHNSTON, 8. Paul IFILL, 9. Maksym KOWAL, 11. Alex RIDSDALE, 12. Cory CHETTLEBURGH, 14. Robbie PEARSON, 15. Tinashe MAROWA, 16. Daniel ALLAN, 17. Callan ELLIOT, 20. Alex BRITTON, 21. Yousif ALI, 22. Abdulla AL-KALISY, 23. Sam AYERS

Coach: Davor TAVICH

Southern United: 1. Tom STEVENS (GK), 2. Conor O’KEEFFE, 3. Tom CONNOR, 4. Kristian GIBSON, 6. Danny LEDWITH, 7. Omar GUARDIOLA, 8. Jared GROVE, 10. Danny FURLONG, 12. Aidan BARBOUR-RYAN, 14. Andy RIDDEN, 16. Liam LITTLE (GK), 17. Morgan DAY, 21. Cody BROOK, 22. Michael HOGAN, 23. Ben WADE

Coach: Paul O’REILLY

Lowdown

Prior to the season kicking off, Southern would have fancied their chances of taking something from this South Island derby. But Tasman, who picked up just four wins in their debut campaign, appear a different proposition this term and are the surprise package of the opening two rounds. They are currently topping the table with a perfect record and will get the chance to show the full extent of their progress to their fans on Sunday with their first match at home. Striker Abdulla Al-Kalisy has been rewarded for his splendid form with a place in the Iraq U-23 squad for a training camp in Qatar this month but is available to face Southern after delaying his departure. There will be a pair of familiar faces in the opposing team with Omar Guardiola and Kristian Gibson, who both starred in the winter for Nelson Suburbs, in line to start for Southern. The visitors will be hurting after conceding a late winner against Eastern Suburbs last weekend and will look to use this game to banish those memories. They have been hit hard by injuries with Garbhan Coughlan, Stephen Last, Roland Bala and Hamish Cotter all unavailable.

Quotes

Davor Tavich (Tasman United): "We’re not going to hide behind six points. We all know there are areas we need to improve on and winning the games doesn’t change that fact. Although we haven’t played as well as we can, the boys can see if we do play to our full potential then we will be a very good team and a very hard team to play against."

Conor O’Keeffe (Southern United midfielder): "We played them in pre-season and you could see the improvement they’ve made to their squad. They’ve started the season really well and have two wins already so they’re probably going into the game as slight favourites. But we’re obviously hoping we can get our first win of the season so we’ll be doing everything we can to ensure we come away with a result."

Auckland City vs Canterbury United Dragons

Kiwitea Street, Auckland

Sunday 5 November, 4.35pm

Live on SKY Sport

Referee: C-K Waugh

Assistant Referees: M Batoor, L Agnew

Fourth Officials: A Wilson

Squads

Auckland City: 1. Enaut ZUBIKARAI (GK), 2. Liam GRAHAM, 3. Takuya IWATA, 5. Angel BERLANGA, 6. Te Atawhai HUDSON-WIHONGI, 7. Cameron HOWIESON, 8. Albert RIERA, 9. Darren WHITE, 10. Ryan DE VRIES, 13. Alfie ROGERS, 15. Dan MORGAN, 16. Daewook KIM, 17. Reid DRAKE, 18. Danyon DRAKE (GK), 20. Emiliano TADE, 21 Harry MOSS-EDGE, 25. Fabrizio TAVANO, 26. Callum MCCOWATT

Coach: Ramon TRIBULIETX

Canterbury United: 1. Coey TURIPA (GK), 2. Dan TERRIS, 3. Aaron SPAIN, 5. Tom SCHWARZ, 6. Garry OGILIVE, 7. Travis NICKLAW, 8. Aaron CLAPHAM, 9. James PENDRIGH, 10. Futa NAKAMURA, 11. Juan CHANG URREA, 12. George KING, 15. Andreas WILSON, 16. Corey MITCHELL, 17. Stephen HOYLE, 22. Daniel KNIGHT (GK)

Coach: Willy GERDSEN

Lowdown

The most successful side in ISPS Handa Premiership history, Auckland City are again among the favourites this year but got their bid to wrestle the title back from Team Wellington off to a stuttering start with a defeat to the men from the capital and a draw against Southern United. So the nature of the display in a convincing 5-0 win over nine-man Waitakere United - in which Emiliano Tade broke the club’s domestic goalscoring record with a double and Ryan De Vries struck a hat-trick - was exactly what the doctor ordered. With Canterbury still waiting for their first three-pointer after posting a draw and a loss, Auckland are therefore the form team going into this one but the visitors will be buoyed by the 3-1 win they claimed over City in pre-season. The hosts will also not quite be at full strength as Kris Bright and Mario Bilen are nursing injuries while Solomon Islands international Micah Lea’alafa is still awaiting confirmation of his visa. But Auckland are able to welcome back striker Fabrizio Tavano, who hasn’t played since that pre-season loss to Canterbury.

Quotes

Ramon Tribulietx (Auckland City coach): "We understand the situations Canterbury set up for us in the friendly match, the one-on-one defensive marking made the game an uncomfortable one for us to play. We need to make sure we understand how to move and position ourselves against that kind of team."

Andreas Wilson (Canterbury United defender): "You have to do your homework against a team like Auckland. They play a very clear style of football, they’re very patient, they keep the ball well and the way we set up defensively is obviously going to be very important. But, at the same time, we don’t want to just go there and sit, we want to attack and put them under a bit of pressure."