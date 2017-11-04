Canadian holds slim lead into final stage of Tour of Southland

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 12:36

Canadian James Piccoli will take a 35sec lead into the final stage of the 2017 SBS Bank Tour of Southland this afternoon.

The Kia Motors-Ascot Park Hotel rider has finished second in this morning’s 13km individual time trial behind Mike Greer Homes rider Michael Vink to limit any damage and set up a nervous final 77km stage from Winton to Invercargill.

"Mission accomplished. We wanted to keep general classification within reach and that’s what we did today - a couple of seconds is ok to give away," Piccoli said.

"It’s a niggly gap, we have to stay attentive but barring anything crazy we should be able to bring it home. (This stage) can definitely be fast because it’s really short, so we’ll just look to keep everything together as best we can. I have total faith in the team, so I think we will bring it home tonight."

Only three other foreign riders have won the Tour of Southland in its 61 year history. Piccoli has had top 10 finishes the Tour of Alberta and the Tour of Utah this year.

Vink lived up to his favourite tag for the time trial, completing the 13km circuit around Winton in 16min 31sec. Piccoli was 3sec behind, with Paul Odlin (PowerNet) third, 11sec in arrears.

This afternoon’s stage gets underway from Winton at 1.30pm, finishing in Invercargill’s Gala St at about 3pm.

SBS Tour of Southland Results from the 7th stage of the SBS Tour of Southland. Winton Time Trial 1. Michael Vink (MGH) 16m31s; 2. James Piccoli (KAP) at 03s; 3. Paul Odlin (PNL) at 11s; 4. Morgan Smith (AVE) at 26s; 5. James Fouche (CLM) at 30s; 6. Matt Ross (PNL) at 30s; 7. Raphael Freienstein (AVE) at 31s; 8. Brad Evans (PNL) at 32s; 9. Michael Torckler (BZD) at 38s; 10. Alex West (TSR) at 39s; 11. Taylor Gunman (KAP) at 43s; 12. Max Jones (TSR) at 48s; 13. Nick Kergozou (PMK) at 48s; 14. Ethan Batt (MGH) at 51s; 15. Roman Van Uden (PNL) at 52s; 16. Andy Hagan (WWS) at 56s; 17. Mike Cuming (AVE) at 59s; 18. Ben Robertson (TPS) at 59s; 19. Joel Yates (TSR) at 01m04s; 20. Cyrus Monk (KAP) at 01m05s; 21. Jared Gray (PMK) at 01m05s; 22. Joshua Scott (CLM) at 01m07s; 23. Jake Marryatt (CST) at 01m10s; 24. Sam Mobberley (ITM) at 01m11s; 25. Rob Scarlett (AVE) at 01m15s; Overall Standings 1. James Piccoli (KAP) 18h37m36s; 2. Michael Vink (MGH) at 35s; 3. Michael Torckler (BZD) at 01m10s; 4. Raphael Freienstein (AVE) at 03m02s; 5. Alex West (TSR) at 04m10s; 6. Brad Evans (PNL) at 04m12s; 7. Taylor Gunman (KAP) at 04m35s; 8. James Fouche (CLM) at 04m43s; 9. Ryan Christensen (KAP) at 05m24s; 10. Sam Mobberley (ITM) at 05m25s; 11. Jake Marryatt (CST) at 06m03s; 12. Paul Odlin (PNL) at 07m08s; 13. Boris Clark (CST) at 07m30s; 14. Kane Richards (ITM) at 07m37s; 15. Mike Cuming (AVE) at 08m16s; 16. Andy Hagan (WWS) at 08m21s; 17. Ben Andrews (AVE) at 08m33s; 18. Tim Rush (MGH) at 09m08s; 19. Richard Randall (GLS) at 09m23s; 20. Carne Groube (CBW) at 09m48s; 21. Nick Kergozou (PMK) at 09m55s; 22. Campbell Pithie (ITM) at 10m49s; 23. Cyrus Monk (KAP) at 11m29s; 24. Matt Ross (PNL) at 11m33s; 25. Roman Van Uden (PNL) at 11m37s; Team Overall 1. Kia Motors - Ascot Park Hotel 56h02m57s; 2. Aardvark Excavators Ltd at 04m55s; 3. Powernet at 07m03s; 4. Mike Greer Homes at 13m27s; 5. Team Skoda Racing at 13m41s; 6. ITM at 13m41s; 7. Calder Stewart at 19m02s; 8. Wheelworks Handcrafted Wheels at 28m18s; 9. Blindz Direct at 28m53s; 10. Giant Lakeside at 31m40s; Sprints 1. James Williamson (CLM) 31; 2. Alexander Ray (WWS) 30; 3. Morgan Smith (AVE) 23; 4. Paul Wright (CBW) 19; 5. Michael Vink (MGH) 15; 6. James Fouche (CLM) 15; 7. Mike Cuming (AVE) 12; 8. Mathew Zenovich (MGH) 12; 9. Matt Ross (PNL) 12; 10. Josh Kuysten (BZD) 11; King of Mountains 1. James Piccoli (KAP) 28; 2. Ben Barry (CLM) 26; 3. Logan Griffin (TGB) 25; 4. Michael Torckler (BZD) 16; 5. Michael Vink (MGH) 13; 6. Andy Hagan (WWS) 10; 7. Eric Marcotte (KAP) 10; 8. Brendan Cole (ITM) 8; 9. Joshua Scott (CLM) 8; 10. Florian Barket (TSR) 8;