Kiwi makes final of Champion of Champions tournament

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 21:12

New Plymouth bowler Dean Elgar is continuing his great form of late with a top performance to make the final of the 2017 World Singles Champion of Champions Bowls tournament at St Johns Park, Sydney, Australia.

A couple of weeks ago he won his 11th Taranaki singles title, while earlier in the year he took away the New Zealand national singles title.

In Sydney Elgar, accounted for Scotland’s Derek Oliver 10-5 10-7 in the semi-final to set himself up for the title clash against Australian Aaron Teys on Sunday afternoon.

Teys from New South Wales is something of an Australian prodigy having won a national singles title at age 21, two years ago and being a target for a Commonwealth Games medal next year.

Meanwhile fellow Kiwi Selina Goddard, 23 from Carlton Cornwell Club in Auckland and Broadbeach Club in Queensland who won her second New Zealand national title in January reached the semis of the Champions tournament but fell to Laura Daniels of Wales 2-8 2-11.

Daniels will take on Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) for the title.