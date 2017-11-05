Sosa triple skins snakes as Breakers win six in a row

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 10:57

The SKYCITY Breakers juggernaut keeps on rolling, thanks to a nail biting 73-70 win over the Cairns Taipans on the back of a buzzer beating Edgar Sosa fall away corner three that broke the hearts of home fans and took the Breakers winning sequence to six.

It was not a game to find favour with fans of the art of free scoring, but ironically was one decided by one of the best shots to win a game that you could hope to see the world over, as Sosa calmly took an inbounds with 2.1 seconds to play, turned, jumped and found nothing but net.

This game was about defence, this was about hustle, this was about passion and a commitment to the energy and effort areas of the game, and the Breakers again showed they can find a way to stay in a contest and win it at the death.

Mika Vukona was huge, with 7 rebounds, 10 vital points and a style of ‘follow me boys’ leadership that is rarely found in any sporting arena. Tom Abercrombie shot the ball superbly to become the second Breakers to go beyond 3,000 career points, Kirk Penney was sublime from deep with a perfect set of four triples, Finn Delany continued to mature in this league with and all court display, DJ Newbill was clutch in the fourth quarter, Alex Pledger grabbed boards for fun, Rob Loe protected the rim and then Sosa stepped up in the biggest moment of them all.

The Dominican Republic point guard hinted that the play was not drawn up for him, but had the flexibility to change when Cairns threw some zone at the visitors.

"It was a great play drawn up by Coach, I was meant to be the half court decoy, but they came up in zone and coach told me to go corner and I got open. I came off towards the wing and faded towards the corner and knew if I turned and squared my body I had a little bit of space, so I just tried to square up and get my shot off.

"We like to play fast paced and put a lot of points on the board, but a lot of credit to Cairns, they slow you down, make you play uncomfortable and that is what they did tonight, we were just able to get the win in the end."

Head Coach Paul Henare reflected on a real scrap, something you always have to be ready for in Cairns.

"On the road we have spoken about staying level headed and staying in the moment, basketball is an emotional game and there are things you can get tied up in. But it was a battle the whole way, Cairns got out to a good start, the boys did well to be down just 2 or 4 at first quarter time, it could have been worse than that. We just kept hanging around and thankfully we gained a little momentum at the end of the third and I thought we were turning the game around, but Cairns did what they do they hung tough, it was just a good battle."

Henare says Cairns have had more than their share of game winning shots against the Breakers, this was his team’s time to shine.

"Torrey Craig, catch in mid-air turn around on halfway, Ron Dorsey buzzer beater, we were due for one. I don’t mind hitting this one, we were due for something to fall here."

The drama didn’t end at Sosa though, with Cairns inbounding the ball and Cameron Gliddon throwing up a three-quarter court prayer that found the net, but was never going to be allowed with just one tenth of a second on the clock - albeit it seemed that the Cairns fans and television commentators were oblivious to one of the more well-known rules in the game in regards time taken to get a shot away.

Henare was never concerned about the late prayer, but would have liked his players to have waited just a millisecond longer before celebrating the Sosa triple.

"I saw point one on the clock after Sos’ (Sosa) made his shot, I am pretty sure you can’t catch and shoot the ball in that amount of time under the rules, that is why it was waved away, but I would have preferred our guys to play defence for sure, I think Tommy was the only one playing defence."

The final word though was left for Sosa, who delighted in adding yet another chapter to a most promising storyline with his new club.

"There is nothing better than that, to score the winning basket on the buzzer in someone else’s gym, in the game of basketball there is nothing better than that."

The team travels back to New Zealand today, via Brisbane, returning late tonight. Tomorrow will be all about rest and recovery, before the team switches attention to the greatest rivalry in the NBL over the past ten years, perhaps in the history of the league, when the Perth Wildcats come to Spark Arena on Thursday night.

It will be a clash of the top two teams on the league ladder, and the only teams to have won the NBL over the past eight years.

SKYCITY BREAKERS 73 (Penney 16, Abercrombie 12, Delany 11)

CAIRNS TAIPANS 70 (Carrera 16, Loughton 13, Smith 12)