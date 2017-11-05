American takes long drive title

|
American Maurice Allen remained consistent throughout as he was triumphant in the US$10,000 International Long Drive Invitational at Remuera Golf Club in Auckland on Sunday.
Allen finished ahead of countryman, Anthony Thomas with a best long drive of 353m in the grand final. Thomas managed a best drive of 343m out of the allocation of eight ball.s
In the third and fourth playoff it was Alex Robertson with a drive of 358m ahead of fellow Brit, Brad Pearmain on 317m.
The best drive of the day was Robertson with 362m in his quarter-final over Teemu Pitkanen (Finland).
Allen qualified as the top player out of the field of 16 from 12 nations for the quarter-finals and then hit 352 metres to move past New Zealand’s Iain Dick (320m).
Allen then accounted for Pearmain in the semis with a drive of 359m while Pearmain hit 348.
Allen has a great relationship with the first hole at Remuera Golf Club having won the trial event in Auckland a year ago.
To make the title playoff Thomas beat Chase McKeown from the Akarana Club in his quarter-final with a drive of 352m compared to the Kiwi’s 338m. Thomas was victorious over Robertson in his semifinal after the Brit his out of bounds with his best shots.
