MacDonald starts strong

Invercargill driver Liam MacDonald has made a great start to the defence of his Class 2 BNT V8’s Championship title with a clean sweep at Pukekohe Park Raceway, South Auckland, at the weekend.

MacDonald won the title in his first full national season last year and served notice that he will again be a big factor in this year’s championship by winning all three races and taking the round win at the opening round of the 2017/2018 Championship in front of huge crowds at Pukekohe.

MacDonald set a rapid pace all weekend in his Speedy Signs New Zealand Ford Falcon. He was fastest in practice on Friday only to be caught out by the weather in qualifying later in the day, ending the session third fastest.

He went on to win all three races that followed, including the first on Saturday held in what MacDonald described as the "worst conditions I’ve ever raced in." "It was so slippery we were getting wheelspin at 180 km/h in fourth gear down the back straight." However he overcame the elements to win the race from third on the grid. Not only that but he also passed some of the more modern, quicker Class 1 cars during the race.

On Sunday morning the top five cars started in reverse grid order but again MacDonald came through the field to take the lead early in the race and chalk up his second win of the weekend. That put MacDonald on pole for the final race which had its share of drama. The car alongside jumped the start and received a penalty before a safety car period. The race was then called early, giving Liam the perfect start as he leads the championship to the next round at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park at Taupo early in December.

"I’m rapt said Liam at the conclusion of the weekend. We had no problems and three clean races. It’s a good start."