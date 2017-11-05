Kiwi beaten in world singles champion of champions

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 20:48

New Zealand’s Dean Elgar has fallen just short in the final of the Word Singles Champion of Champions at St Johns Bowling Club in Sydney on Sunday

Elgar from New Plymouth was beaten by Aussie prodigy Aaron Teys 1-12 4-8. The 22-year-old never giving Elgar’s a chance in the game to settle. Teys allowed Elgar only one scoring end in the first set and three in the second.

Elgar had won six straight games in section play earlier in the tournament but after a win and a loss on Thursday he then required three from three on Friday to make the top three in his pool. Achieving that feat he then beat Ireland’s Barry Kane and Scotland’s Derek Oliver to make the final before Teys showed his form in the final.

Elgar won the New Zealand singles championships in January 2017.

Malaysian superstar Emma Firyana Saroji’s quest to become the championship’s first dual winner came up short at the hands of reigning world pairs champion Laura Daniels from Wales. New Zealand’s Selina Goddard made the semifinals of the women’s singles the previous day before being beaten by Daniels.

Results:

Women’s final: Laura Daniels (WAL) bt Emma Firyana Saroji (MAS) 6-8 7-5 5-1.

Men’s final: Aaron Teys (AUS) bt Dean Elgar (NZL) 12-1 8-4.