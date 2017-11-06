Jack Sock victorious in ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 08:47

In a huge boost for the ASB Classic, 2017 champion Jack Sock won his maiden ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event in Paris overnight, beating Filip Krajinovic in a hard fought three set thriller 57, 64, 61 becoming the first non-European to win a Masters 1000 level event since 2011.

The biggest win of the American’s career also means he has qualified for the ATP World Tour Final’s in London starting next week as one of the eight best players in the world where he will compete alongside Federal, Nadal and co to be crowded the season ending champion.

With three titles in 2017, starting with his victory in Auckland, Sock will move to a career high number nine in the world when the new ATP rankings are released today debuting in the top ten for the first time.

After the match, Sock said the victory hasn’t sunk in yet.

"Right now I want to enjoy it with my team. They’ve been with me through everything. I’m excited to see my family and just enjoy it with everyone.

"I’d be lying if I said that 18 months ago I was mentally ready to win matches like this. It’s something I’ve worked hard towards. It’s something that, if you put your nose down and keep fighting, good things will happen. Crazy things can happen. That’s sport and that’s why we play".

ASB Classic Tournament Director couldn’t be more pleased for Sock and what that result means for his return to Auckland in January.

"This is a huge win for Jack. Certainly the biggest of his career to come out on top of a field that included Nadal, Del Potro and Zverev.

It’s great news for the ASB Classic to have our two top seeds coming to Auckland in red hot form and playing alongside the games elite at both tour finals. We are stoked for Jack and look forward to seeing him here in January".

Clearly, Sock will be coming to the City of Sails in the best form of his career to defend his ASB Classic title.

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 1st to 6th followed by the men’s tournament from January 8th to 13th. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.