Third place for Nick Ross in BNT V8s opener at Pukekohe

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 10:52

Cambridge driver Nick Ross has come away from the opening round of the BNT V8s sitting third in the championship in what was a very trying weekend for all competitors with wet weather lashing the circuit for most of the event.

Ross qualified his Total Lubricants Nissan Altima in position three for race one and pole position for race two.

The opening race of the weekend saw Ross go on to finish third before a disappointing 17th place in race two due to an electronic throttle issue that the car developed while he was leading. Recovering from the frustrating earlier finish, Ross went on to claim second place in the final race.

"We were happy with the weekend, the weather and track conditions on Saturday were horrendous, we were all lucky to get through unscathed," said Ross.

"A little bit gutted that in the second race the electronic throttle decided to give up while we were leading the race. The engine was running, I just had no power to accelerate. We came into the pits and the team did their magic and fixed it and we were off again."

"The pace of the car is awesome, that one little gremlin was annoying, but overall there were plenty of positives for the weekend, and I’m happy to be sitting in third place in the championship as we head to Taupo for round two."

Last season Ross had a great weekend at Taupo where he finished second overall and says that as he heads to one of his favourite circuits he’ll be looking to finish one place higher up on the podium.

"Really looking forward to Taupo, if the car is doing what it’s supposed to be doing, it’s a great circuit as it’s fast and flowing. If the car isn’t right, it can be hard work.

We finished second there last year, and had a good weekend, will look to repeat that and go one better."

The next round of the BNT V8s is at Taupo December 1-3.