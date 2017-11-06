No changes to Firebirds side to face Northern Districts

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 11:40

After opening their season with consecutive innings victories at home, the Wellington Firebirds’ squad is again unchanged for their trip to Hamilton’s Seddon Park to play Northern Districts from Tuesday 7th to Friday 10th November.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Michael Bracewell (Captain) Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Fraser Colson Iain McPeake Stephen Murdoch Ollie Newton Jeetan Patel Michael Papps Matt Taylor Logan van Beek Luke Woodcock

After their impressive opening round victory, the Firebirds repeated their innings result against the Otago Volts in Round 2. While the win over Auckland was punctuated by record-setting individual performances, the victory against Otago was a true team effort with contributions throughout the eleven.

Firebirds Head Coach, Bruce Edgar, is obviously happy with how his team has started the season but knows a new challenge awaits in Hamilton,

"We’ve had an outstanding start to the Plunket Shield season with two comprehensive wins. The challenge for us is to take this momentum in to the next match against Northern Districts who are probably wounded after their last outing against Canterbury resulted in the narrowest of losses."

The Firebirds have been fortunate to have had grass wickets available at the Basin Reserve for their entire pre-season and some superb Wellington weather added to the results in the opening rounds. With the team taking to the road for the first time, Edgar acknowledged it’s a completely different scenario for his side,

"We know that ND will be tough on their home venue at Seddon Park and it will be critical that we adapt quickly to the new conditions."

Ball one is scheduled for 10.30am, Tuesday 7th November, live scoring is available via nzc.nz