Strong All Whites line-up in store

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 12:01

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson is confident of being able to name his strongest starting line-up yet when the All Whites take on Peru in the home leg of the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 11 November.

Winston Reid and Chris Wood have recently had injury concerns but both made it through their respective English Premier League fixtures with West Ham United and Burnley overnight and are set to arrive in Wellington today.

With Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas and Tommy Smith also due to join the squad, Hudson is energised to work with what he says is potentially the strongest squad he’s assembled since he took over in August of 2014.

"I feel excited about this squad - it’s the first time I’ve been able to get all of our best players together in the three years I’ve been here," he says.

"The fact we’ve got Tommy, Winston, Chris and Ryan in and they haven’t played together for the All Whites together since I’ve been in charge is positive. For the first time in three years, we’ll potentially have the strongest eleven we’ve had and I think we’re in a very fortunate position to have everyone available."

While the All Whites’ player availability was topical in yesterday’s press conference, a major talking point overnight was the suspension of Peru and Flamengo forward Paulo Guererro. Hudson says whatever the outcome of the situation the focus remains clear for his side.

"Nothing changes in the way we approach the game in terms of our mindset. We don’t see this situation and suddenly think we have a better chance now to qualify," he says.

"We know Peru is a good team with or without Guerrero. We will prepare for the game in the same way we always prepare. If a key player is not playing and someone else comes in, we have enough knowledge of the player coming in to know how we deal with the change. We’ll be familiar with them and we’ll be prepared."

Hudson has plenty of respect for the ability of Peru’s top scorer and talisman but says the attacking options available to coach Ricardo Gareca mean the South Americans will not need to adapt their playing style to cover for his potential absence.

"Guerrero is probably irreplaceable in what he does. I don’t think they have anyone that has a physical presence like him and can play the type of game they like to play with him available," Hudson says.

"But the reality is the best part of their team is their front five or six players. Their attacking midfielders, the two sitting in behind and whoever plays up front are all quality players. I don’t think too much will change other than they won’t have that exact type of profile up front."

As ever, Hudson and the rest of his coaching staff have been meticulous in their preparations and know exactly what to expect from a side currently ranked tenth in the world.

"We are very well aware of their threats, key players and the areas of the pitch they like to play in. We’re very clear on what we need to do in our team set-up and our shape to give us the best possible chance of winning the game," he says.

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru

All Whites squad for the Intercontinental Playoff (Club, Country, Caps, Goals)

Goalkeepers

Stefan MARINOVIC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Canada 22, 0

Max CROCOMBE, Salford City FC, England 0, 0

Glen MOSS, Newcastle Jets FC, Australia 29, 0

Defenders

Michael BOXALL, Minnesota United FC, USA 29, 0

Kip COLVEY, San Jose Earthquakes FC, USA 13, 0

Andrew DURANTE, Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand 22, 0

Dane INGHAM, Brisbane Roar FC, Australia 5, 0

Winston REID, West Ham United FC, England 22, 1

Storm ROUX, Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia 9, 0

Tommy SMITH, Ipswich Town FC, England 35, 2

Themi TZIMOPOULOS, PAS Giannina FC, Greece 14, 1

Deklan WYNNE, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Canada 13, 0

Midfielders

Clayton LEWIS, Scunthorpe United FC, England 11, 0

Michael McGLINCHEY, Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand 50, 5

Marco ROJAS, SC Heerenveen FC, Netherlands 38, 5

Ryan THOMAS, PEC Zwolle FC, Netherlands 16, 3

Bill TUILOMA, Portland Timbers FC, USA 22, 0

Forwards

Kosta BARBAROUSES, Melbourne Victory FC, Australia 45, 4

Jeremy BROCKIE, SuperSport United FC, South Africa 49, 1

Rory FALLON, Dorchester Town FC, England 24, 6

Monty PATTERSON, Ipswich Town FC, England 15, 1

Shane SMELTZ, Borneo FC, Indonesia 58, 24

Chris WOOD, Burnley FC, England 54, 24