Aces back home for Volts clash

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 14:00

The Auckland Aces have named an extended squad for their first home Plunket Shield fixture against the Otago Volts at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Captain Michael Guptill-Bunce:

"It hasn't been an ideal start but the boys are pumped to be home in familiar surroundings and we know the Eden Park groundies will have produced an excellent surface to take on the Volts."

"Never easy with injuries but they are just a reality of cricket. Whoever takes the park we have full faith in to perform on the day."

Coach Mark O'Donnell:

"We have learnt from the opening two round of the Plunket Shield campaign. Of course we would like two wins on the board but it's now about 'how we win it from here', that's where the focus is."

"We are back home, it's familiar and we know how to win at the Outer Oval."

The Auckland Aces take on the Otago Volts on Tuesday 07 November with first ball at 10:30am.

Auckland Aces

Michael Guptill-Bunce (c)

Michael Barry

Craig Cachopa

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Robbie O’Donnell

Jeet Raval

Raja Sandhu

Sean Solia

-one to be omitted