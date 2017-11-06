NZF to negotiate new players’ agreement

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 20:14

New Zealand Football confirms it will enter formal talks before the end of the year with the New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association (NZPFA) regarding a new collective agreement for the employment of all senior international football players.

New Zealand Football High Performance Manager Dwayne Woolliams is looking forward to building on the governing body’s relationship with the NZPFA and working together to produce an agreement that satisfies all parties.

"The prospect of a single collective agreement, providing equal terms and conditions for our men and women, is exciting and indeed a natural step from the current agreements which already provide for pay equality," he says.

"New Zealand Football is committed to a robust bargaining process which builds on the common ground we currently have with the NZPFA and respects the confidentiality of both parties. As such, we will not be making further public comment until negotiations are concluded."