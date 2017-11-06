Brockie: It feels like my first call up

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 21:11

Striker Jeremy Brockie has racked up nearly half a century of appearances for his country but admits it felt like he was being called up for the first time again when included in the All Whites squad to take on Peru.

The 30-year-old has not worn his beloved silver fern since the All Whites won the OFC Nations Cup in the middle of last year but has been in hot form for South African club SuperSport United, while his big-game experience also persuaded coach Anthony Hudson to hand him a recall.

"I’m over the moon really - I love playing for my country and never turn down an opportunity because it’s the top honour in football," Brockie says.

"As the windows came and passed, my hope started to deteriorate pretty quickly but I’ve always kept an eye on what the boys have been doing and when I got the call it was like being called up for the first time again I guess. I never gave up hope I’d get another chance and it’s two massive games for the country so I’m really looking forward to it," he adds.

"I knew all I had to do was continue performing for my club and, if the opportunity came about again to come into camp, show that I’ve still got what it takes to be part of this squad."

The former Wellington Phoenix goal-getter has certainly done all he could at club level, drawing near SuperSport’s all-time goal-scoring record and inspiring the Matsatsantsa to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup as the competition’s top scorer. He has been brought back into the All Whites fold just as much for what he brings off the pitch but is hoping to make an impact on it.

"I’ve played in a couple of World Cup qualifying campaigns now and, even with my club over the past six or seven months, have been to some pretty rough places in Africa in front of massive crowds and have won a lot of trophies recently too. So I guess I’ll bring experience and will look to help the squad wherever possible," he says.

"But if I can get a little chance off the bench in one of these two games then I can hopefully play my part in getting us to a World Cup."

Brockie puts his success in South Africa down to a style of play that suits him well and a happy home life.

"The style is very attack-minded so I’ve been getting plenty of opportunities to score goals. I really embraced the culture when I first went over and getting out of my comfort zone is good," he says.

"From the moment I arrived I’ve managed to score goals consistently, be injury free and really enjoy my football there. My family is nice and settled off the pitch as well and I’m really just loving life in Africa, it’s been a great journey."

His form has been so eye-catching that he was recently named on a shortlist for the CAF African Player of the Year - Based in Africa award and made history in the process by becoming the first non-African to ever be nominated.

"It’s pretty exciting, there’s a lot of buzz about it and it’s obviously a very big award over in Africa," he says.

"It’s the biggest continent and to be the first non-African nominated is pretty special. We’ve got two games against a team from the Congo in the final of the Confederation Cup when we get back from Peru, hopefully I can lift that trophy and maybe pick up an individual award as well."

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru