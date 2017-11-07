Richie McCaw and PwC team to host Te Anau School assembly

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 08:18

All Black legend Richie McCaw and his PwC Adventure Racing team are heading to Te Anau next week for some exploration in the Fiordland bush and to meet with students from Fiordland College.

The two-time World Cup winning captain will spend time with local college students at a special morning assembly at the Fiordland Events Centre on Thursday 16th November.

McCaw and team members Rob Nichol, Sarah Fairmaid and Bob Mclachlan will address the students on the challenges of training and competing in GODZone and the benefits of sport in general.

The PwC team are competing in the 500km, 10-day event next March in support of the iSPORT Foundation set up by McCaw and fellow rugby mates Dan Carter and Ali Williams.

A select group of Fiordland College students will then be invited to take part in an iSPORT leadership session with McCaw, Nichol, Fairmaid, and Mclachlan focusing on building self-awareness, an awareness of what opportunities may be out there, and how to develop a plan to go about achieving inspirational dreams and authentic goals.

Fiordland College Assistant Principal Nigel Wilson says students are allowed to invite family members to attend with them, and it's an exceptional opportunity to hear from leading sportspeople like McCaw.

"Richie, Rob, Sarah and Bob have a massive wealth of knowledge across a range of sport and leadership roles. It is great that they can share that with all of our junior students next Thursday," says Mr Wilson. "The students are looking forward to learning more about GODZone, iSPORT and the attitudes needed for setting and achieving their goals. Our entire community is looking forward to hosting the GODZone athletes in March next year."