Kiwis team to face Tonga on November 11

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 10:14

Kiwis Coach David Kidwell has brought back nearly one hundred Tests of experience for Saturdays Rugby League World Cup clash against Tonga in Hamilton.

After sitting out the Kiwis 74-6 victory over Scotland, veterans Thomas Leuluai returns to the number 9 jersey while Simon Mannering slots in at 11.

Jordan Rapana will start on the right wing, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak gets his first ever chance to play in front of his home crowd, partnering with club team mate Dean Whare on the left wing and centre respectively.

Kodi Nikorima will join Shaun Johnson in the halves with Te Maire Martin named in 19.

Isaac Liu is the only change to the bench, which continues to look to Russell Packer, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Danny Levi to add a further spark during the match.

NEW ZEALAND v TONGA

WAIKATO STADIUM, HAMILTON

11 NOVEMBER 2017

KIWI NO / JERSEY NO / NAME / TEST APPEARANCES

779 / 1 / ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK / 14

794 / 2 / DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK / 4

776 / 3 / DEAN WHARE / 17

803 / 4 / BRAD TAKAIRANGI / 2

798 / 5 / JORDAN RAPANA / 6

793 / 6 / KODI NIKORIMA / 6

774 / 7 / SHAUN JOHNSON / 23

785 / 8 / MARTIN TAUPAU / 18

704 / 9 / THOMAS LEULUAI / 39

755 / 10 / JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES / 21

731 / 11 / SIMON MANNERING / 43

800 / 12 / JOSEPH TAPINE / 4

732 / 13 / ADAM BLAIR / 43

804 / 14 / NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA / 2

768 / 15 / RUSSELL PACKER / 5

805 / 16 / ISAAC LIU / 1

806 / 17 / DANNY LEVI / 2

796 / 18 / KENNY BROMWICH / 3

802 / 19 / TE MAIRE MARTIN / 2

770 / 20 / ELIJAH TAYLOR / 11

781 / 21 / PETA HIKU / 10