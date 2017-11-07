REPLAY - recycling old and new sports gear

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 11:35

If you have some old sports gear you no longer use, REPLAY would love to have it.

REPLAY was started earlier this year by Denise Mclean of Palmerston North. After having a clean out at home, Denise realised her family had a range of sports gear that was either outgrown or no longer used. Keen to share their love of sport and encourage kids in their community who might be unable to access or purchase their own, the gear was passed on. This was the start of REPLAY.

Since then REPLAY has grown and partnered with Pita Pit and Sport Manawatu. Denise also hopes in the future to be able to distribute more sports gear through Sport Manawatu’s Active Families/Teens programme.

Every item collected is checked, cleaned and allocated a number before being put into a drawstring bag along with a few technical tips and some fun ideas for its use. Each item is then distributed via local channels to reach an active Kiwi kid.

Currently there are REPLAY collection bins in both Pita Pits in Palmerston North, Massey Recreation Centre and Sport Manawatu. There will soon be collection bins also in Feilding and Dannevirke.

Denise is hoping to do a redistribution drive in November just in time for Christmas. If you live in Tararua and have any old pre-loved sports gear such as boots, balls or bats, please use the REPLAY collection bin which can be found in reception at the Tararua District Council offices.