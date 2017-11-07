Breakers prepare for greatest rivals this Thursday

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 11:36

The Australian National Basketball League’s biggest rivalry of the past decade comes to Spark Arena on Thursday night when the SKYCITY Breakers host the Perth Wildcats.

The two clubs have owned the last eight NBL Championships (split four apiece) and go into this encounter in first and second on the ladder, with the Breakers leading the way with a six and one record - those six wins coming in a row.

Adding further intrigue to an already fascinating clash between two teams that really don’t like each other on the court, is the all-time record between the two clubs is currently tied at 29 wins each, with the Breakers winning 22 of the 30 games played in New Zealand.

SKYCITY Breakers swingman Tom Abercrombie relishes what Perth bring to every clash between the two clubs.

"There is a different buzz around the place the week we play Perth. There is a lot of history there, everyone gets excited by it, coaches, players, fans - it seems everyone is clued up on the history of both teams and the history we have had, and it contributes to an exciting week. Everyone comes in on Monday just that little bit more ready to get things going for the week."

Abercrombie says the fact the two teams are one and two on the ladder just adds to the occasion.

"I think that buzz happens regardless, but it seems we are one and two quite often when we meet. That adds another layer of intrigue to it and is a good measure of where both teams are at, both have had a good start to the season and now we get the real test of playing each other home and away. I am sure that as much as we are looking forward to it, Perth will be up for the challenge as well."

With the clubs going back to back this week (the two clash again in Perth on Sunday), Abercrombie is keen to see a strong turnout from Breaker Nation at Spark Arena on Thursday night.

No one has left disappointed after a Perth Breakers game, it is always physical, there are always fireworks it is always an intense encounter and I am sure this week will be no different. We would love to have a massive crowd cheering us along, we know that everything we give we will get back when we play over there on Sunday, so a big and passionate crowd on Thursday would be huge for us, knowing we have to go and face their fans in Perth on Sunday."

One player who won’t be suiting up though is a familiar foe through that recent rivalry, with Matt Knight announcing his retirement yesterday due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

SKYCITY Breakers forward Mika Vukona took time out from game preparation to acknowledge one of the best in the NBL over the past six seasons.

"I was sad to hear Matt’s news yesterday, you never want to hear of a player having to retire on anything other than their own terms. Matt has been a true warrior in this league and an opponent to be respected and admired for what he brought every time he suited up. We had some great battles, with neither of us prepared to take a backward step, he has been a huge part of Perth through their recent success and will leave a huge hole for sure."

SKYCITY Breakers v Perth Wildcats, by the numbers

All time played 58 games Breakers won 29 Wildcats won 29

All time played in New Zealand 30 games Breakers won 22 Wildcats won 8

All time played at Spark Arena 9 games played Breakers won 8 Wildcats won 1

New Zealand have won their past 7 home games against Perth.

The Wildcats have not won in Auckland since 13th December 2013. That was also the only game that Perth have won at Spark Arena.

The Wildcats, along with the Bullets, are the only teams that are yet to win on the road this season.

The Breakers have won their last three games against Perth after winning in overtime in Perth back in round six last year. Their best winning streak against the Wildcats formed a 4-0 series sweep in 2015.

The New Zealand Breakers are currently on a League season-high six-game winning streak.

A win against Perth will give the Breakers an equal club best 7-1 to start a season previously set in 2013.

These teams have combined to win the last eight NBL Championships.

Coaches head to head: Paul Henare 3 wins Trevor Gleeson 1 win