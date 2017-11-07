Capital lead the way in futsal

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 16:48

With just two weekends of action to go, Capital are the side to beat in the National Futsal League with a four-point lead while defending champions Canterbury United Dragons find themselves with plenty of work to do in propping up the table.

The latest bout took place at the ARA Institute of Canterbury in Christchurch with the Southern Travel Series and brought Manawatu, Capital, Canterbury and Southern United together.

Capital signalled their intent with a 3-2 victory over Canterbury in their opening match and went on to record three more wins. They have now been beaten just once and are the competition’s top scorers with 33 goals.

In contrast, Canterbury have the worst defensive record after conceding 34 goals and have posted only one win so far in their title defence. The Dragons could not make use of home advantage, posting a 6-4 victory over Manawatu for their only success of the weekend.

In order to retain their title, they must now make ground up over the next two series - held respectively in Auckland and Wellington on November 25-26 and December 8-10 - to force their way into the semi-final reckoning.

Manawatu have a good chance of making the playoffs after winning two of their four matches over the weekend while Southern United picked up one win and now sit fifth.