Campese set for Canberra farewell with Italy

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 18:54

Italy have named Raiders legend Terry Campese to return from a calf injury for what will be his farewell appearance at Canberra Stadium against Fiji in Friday night's must win Rugby League World Cup match.

Campese, who qualifies for the Azzurri through his Italian grandfather Antonio, hasn't played at Canberra Stadium since his final Raiders game three years ago but he didn't get a send-off from fans as his future with the club was not resolved.

After helping Italy to qualify for the World Cup, the former Raiders captain has been targeting Friday night's match in Canberra and Campese captain-coached Queanbeyan Blues this season upon his return from a stint in Super League with Hull KR.

He has been a late withdrawal from Italy's first two World Cup matches against Ireland and USA but is expected to play on Friday night and was named by coach Cameron Ciraldo at five-eighth, enabling James Tedesco to revert to fullback for the must win clash against the unbeaten Fiji.

Dual international Mirco Bergamasco, who played 89 rugby union Tests for Italy before switching codes, has been included in the 21-man squad named on Tuesday.

In other team news:

Samoa coach Matt Parish has made a raft of changes for Saturday's clash with Scotland at Barlow Park in Cairns, which will decide which of the teams advance to the quarter-finals.

Fa'amanu Brown will partner Penrith rookie Jarome Luai in the halves, while Matthew Wright replaces Ken Maumalo on the wing and Frank Winterstein and Bunty Afoa have been named in the starting forward pack in place of Leeson Ah Mau and Frank Pritchard.

Sam Tagataese has been named captain in Pritchard's absence, although he will start from the interchange bench.

Elsewhere, Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has recalled Konrad Hurrell to the centres in place of Solomone Kata and switched hookers Sione Katoa and Saliva Havili for Saturday's blockbuster clash with New Zealand at Waikato Stadium.

The Kiwis have reverted closely to the team which beat Samoa in the opening round of the tournament, recalling wingers Dallen Watene-Zelezniak and Jordan Rapana, along with five-eighth Kodi Nikorima, at the expense of Jason Nightingale, Peta Hiku and Te Maire Martin, despite the trio scoring eight tries in last weekend's 74-6 route of Scotland in Christchurch.

Lebanon veteran Chris Saab should finally get the chance to play at the World Cup when the Cedars take on Australia at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday night after being knocked out in the warm-up for the opening game and ruled out of last weekend's match against England due to concussion.

The Kangaroos have reshuffled their team, with Cooper Cronk and James Maloney returning in the halves after missing last Friday night's match against France and Tom Trboyevic and Cameron Munster forming a new look centres pairing.

France have named John Boudebza at hooker after sending Eloi Pelissier home for disciplinary reasons, while Luke Douglas will captain Scotland after Danny Brough was one of three Bravehearts players released from the squad for breaching the code of conduct when deemed by airline staff to be too intoxicated to fly from Christchurch to Cairns with the team last Sunday.

The teams are:

Friday November 10, Fiji v Italy at Canberra Stadium, 7.40pm (AEDT)

FIJI

1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)

2 Suliasi VUNIVALU

3 Taane MILNE

4 Akuila UATE

5 Marcelo MONTOYA

6 Jarryd HAYNE

7 Henry RAIWALUI

8 Ashton SIMS

9 Apisai KOROISAU

10 Eloni VUNAKECE

11 Viliame KIKAU

12 Brayden WILIAME

13 Tui KAMIKAMICA

14 Joe LOVODUA

15 Jacob SAIFITI

16 Junior ROQICA

17 Ben NAKUBUWAI

18 James STORER

19 Salesi FAINGAA

20 Sitiveni MOCEIDREKE

21 Pio SOKOBALAVUA

ITALY

1 James TEDESCO

2 Mason CERRUTO

3 Justin CASTELLARO

4 Nathan MILONE

5 Josh MANTELLATO

6 Terry CAMPESE

7 Ryan GHIETTI

8 Paul VAUGHAN

9 Joseph TRAMONTANA

10 Daniel ALVARO

11 Jayden WALKER

12 Mark MINICHIELLO (c)

13 Nathan BROWN

15 Brendan SANTI

16 Shannon WAKEMAN

17 Joel RIETHMULLER

18 Christophe CALEGARI

19 Gavin HISCOX

20 Richard LEPORI

21 Colin WILKIE

22 Mirco BERGAMASCO

Saturday November 11, New Zealand v Tonga, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 5.05pm (3.05pm AEDT)

NEW ZEALAND

1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK

2 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK

3 Dean WHARE

4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI

5 Jordan RAPANA

6 Kodi NIKORIMA

7 Shaun JOHNSON

8 Martin TAUPAU

9 Thomas LEULIAI

10 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES

11 Simon MANNERING

12 Joseph TAPINE

13 Adam BLAIR (c)

14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA

15 Russell PACKER

16 Isaac LIU

17 Danny LEVI

18 Kenny BROMWICH

19 Te Maire MARTIN

20 Elijah TAYLOR

21 Peta HIKU

TONGA

1 William HOPOATE

2 Daniel TUPOU

3 Michael JENNINGS

4 Konrad HURRELL

5 David FUSITU’A

6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA

7 Mafoa'aeata HINGANO

8 Andrew FIFITA

9 Sione KATOA

10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO

11 Manu MA'U

12 Sika MANU (c)

13 Jason TAUMALOLO

14 Siliva HAVILI

15 Sam MOA

16 Peni TEREPO

17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA

18 Mahe FONUA

19 Manu VATUVEI

20 Ukuma TA’AI

21 Tevita PANGAI JNR

Saturday November 11, Samoa v Scotland, Barlow Park, Cairns, 4.10pm (5.10pm AEDT)

SAMOA

1 Young TONUMAIPEA

2 Ricky LEUTELE

3 Timoteo LAFAI

4 Joseph LEILUA

5 Matthew WRIGHT

6 Jarome LUAI

7 Fa'amanu BROWN

8 Junior PAULO

9 Jazz TEVAGA

10 Herman ESE'ESE

11 Joshua PAPALII

12 Frank WINTERSTEIN

13 Bunty AFOA

14 Pita GODINET

15 Joseph PAULO

16 Leeson AH MAU

17 Sam TAGATAESE

18 Frank PRITCHARD (c)

19 Suaia MATAGI

20 Ben ROBERTS

21 Ken MAUMALO

SCOTLAND

1 Lewis TIERNEY

2 Shane TOAL

3 Ben HELLEWELL

4 Lachlan STEIN

5 Matthew RUSSELL

6 Danny ADDY

7 Oscar THOMAS

8 Luke DOUGLAS (c)

9 Callum PHILLIPS

10 Ben KAVANAGH

11 Frankie MARIANO

12 Dale FERGUSON

13 James BELL

14 Kane BENTLEY

15 Brandan WILKINSON

16 Andrew BENTLEY

17 Jarred ANDERSON

18 Alex WALKER

19 Will OAKS

20 David SCOTT

21 Keiran MORAN

Saturday, November 11, Australia v Lebanon, Sydney Football Stadium, 8.05pm (AEDT)

AUSTRALIA

1 Valentine HOLMES

2 Dane GAGAI

3 William CHAMBERS

4 Cameron MUNSTER

5 Josh MANSOUR

6 James MALONEY

7 Cooper CRONK

8 Aaron WOODS

9 Cameron SMITH (c)

10 David KLEMMER

11 Boyd CORDNER

12 Matthew GILLETTT

13 Felise KAUFUSI

14 Ben HUNT

15 Jordan MCLEAN

16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD

17 Wade GRAHAM

18 Joshua MCGUIRE

19 Michael MORGAN

20 Joshua DUGAN

21 Billy SLATER

LEBANON

1 Anthony LAYOUN

2 Travis ROBINSON

3 James ELIAS Bilal MAARBANI

4 Adam DOUEIHI

5 Abbas MISKI

6 Mitchell MOSES

7 Robbie FARAH

8 Tim MANNAH

9 Michael LICHAA

10 Alex TWAL

11 Chris SAAB

12 Ahmad ELLAZ

13 Nick KASSIS

14 Mitchell MAMARY

15 Raymond MOUJALLI

16 Jamie CLARK

17 Andrew KAZZI

18 Jason WEHBE

19 Danny BARAKAT

20 Elias SUKKAR

21 Daniel ABOU-SLEIMAN

Sunday, November 12, PNG v USA, Oil Search National Football Stadium 3.05pm (4.05pm AEDT)

PNG

1 David MEAD (c)

2 Justin OLAM

3 Kato OTTIO

4 Nene MACDONALD

5 Garry LO

6 Lachlan LAM

7 Watson BOAS

8 Moses MENINGA

9 James SEGEYARO

10 Luke PAGE

11 Rhyse MARTIN

12 Willie MINOGA

13 Paul AITON

14 Kurt BAPTISTE

15 Stargroth AMEAN

16 Nixon PUTT

17 Thompson TETEHE

18 Rod GRIFFIN

19 Wartovo PUARA

20 Enock MAKI

21 Ase BOAS

USA

1 Corey MAKELIM

2 Ryan BURROUGHS

3 Junior VAIVAI

4 Jonathan ALLEY

5 Bureta FARAIMO

6 Kristian FREED

7 Tui SAMOA

8 Eddy PETTYBOURNE

9 David MARANDO

10 Mark OFFERDAHL (c)

11 Danny HOWARD

12 Joe EICHNER

13 Nicholas NEWLIN

14 Sam TOCHTERMAN-TALBOTT

15 Fotukava MALU

16 Martwain JOHNSTON

17 Gabriel FARLEY

18 Steve HOWARD

19 Andrew KNEISLEY

20 David ULCH

21 Joshua RICE

Sunday, November 12, Wales v Ireland, Perth Rectangular Stadium, 3.35pm (6.35pm AEDT)

WALES

1 Elliot KEAR

5 Regan GRACE

3 Michael CHANNING

4 Dalton Grant

2 Rhys WILLIAMS

6 Courtney DAVIES

7 Danny ANSELL

8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)

9 Matty FOZARD

10 Philip JOSEPH

11 Rhodri LLOYD

12 Joe BURKE

13 Morgan KNOWLES

14 Steve PARRY

15 Gavin BENNION

16 Ben EVANS

17 Ben MORRIS

18 Andrew GAY

19 Matthew BARRON

20 Christiaan ROETS

21 Matt Seamark

IRELAND

1 Scott GRIX

2 Shannon McDONNELL

3 Ed CHAMBERLAIN

4 Api PEWHAIRANGI

5 Liam KAY

6 Joe KEYES

7 Liam FINN (c)

8 Anthony MULLALY

9 Michael MCILLORUM

10 Kyle AMOR

11 Louie McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK

12 Will HOPE

13 Brad SINGLETON

14 George KING

15 Matty HADDEN

16 Joe PHILBIN

17 Oliver ROBERTS

18 James HASSON

19 Tyrone MCCARTHY

20 Casey DUNNE

21 Jack HIGGINSON

England v France, Sunday 12 November, Perth Rectangular Stadium, 6.05pm (9.05pm AEDT)

ENGLAND

1 Gareth WIDDOP

2 Stefan RATCHFORD

3 Mark Percival

4 John BATEMAN

5 Jermaine MCGILLVARY

6 Kevin Brown

7 Luke GALE

8 Chris HILL

9 James ROBY Josh HODGSON

10 James GRAHAM

11 Ben CURRIE

12 Mike McMEEKAN

13 Sean O'LOUGHLIN (c)

14 Alex WALMSLEY

15 Thomas BURGESS

16 Scott TAYLOR

17 George WILLIAMS

18 Ryan HALL

19 Elliott WHITEHEAD

20 Chris HEIGHINGTON

21 Kallum WATKINS

FRANCE

1 Mark KHEIRALLAH

2 Fouad YAHA

3 Bastien ADER

4 Damien CARDACE

5 Ilias BERGAL

6 Theo FAGES (c)

7 Lucas ALBERT

8 Antoni MARIA

9 John BOUDEBZA

10 Julian BOUSQUET

11 Benjamin GARCIA

12 Benjamin JULLIEN

13 Jason BAITIERI

14 Romain NAVARRETE

15 Thibault MARGALET

16 Maxime HEROLD

17 Remy MARGINET

18 Olivier ARNAUD

19 Mickael ROUCH

20 Nabil DJALOUT

23 Lambert BELMAS