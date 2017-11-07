Campese set for Canberra farewell with Italy

|
Italy have named Raiders legend Terry Campese to return from a calf injury for what will be his farewell appearance at Canberra Stadium against Fiji in Friday night's must win Rugby League World Cup match.
Campese, who qualifies for the Azzurri through his Italian grandfather Antonio, hasn't played at Canberra Stadium since his final Raiders game three years ago but he didn't get a send-off from fans as his future with the club was not resolved.
After helping Italy to qualify for the World Cup, the former Raiders captain has been targeting Friday night's match in Canberra and Campese captain-coached Queanbeyan Blues this season upon his return from a stint in Super League with Hull KR.
He has been a late withdrawal from Italy's first two World Cup matches against Ireland and USA but is expected to play on Friday night and was named by coach Cameron Ciraldo at five-eighth, enabling James Tedesco to revert to fullback for the must win clash against the unbeaten Fiji.
Dual international Mirco Bergamasco, who played 89 rugby union Tests for Italy before switching codes, has been included in the 21-man squad named on Tuesday.
In other team news:
Samoa coach Matt Parish has made a raft of changes for Saturday's clash with Scotland at Barlow Park in Cairns, which will decide which of the teams advance to the quarter-finals.
Fa'amanu Brown will partner Penrith rookie Jarome Luai in the halves, while Matthew Wright replaces Ken Maumalo on the wing and Frank Winterstein and Bunty Afoa have been named in the starting forward pack in place of Leeson Ah Mau and Frank Pritchard.
Sam Tagataese has been named captain in Pritchard's absence, although he will start from the interchange bench.
Elsewhere, Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has recalled Konrad Hurrell to the centres in place of Solomone Kata and switched hookers Sione Katoa and Saliva Havili for Saturday's blockbuster clash with New Zealand at Waikato Stadium.
The Kiwis have reverted closely to the team which beat Samoa in the opening round of the tournament, recalling wingers Dallen Watene-Zelezniak and Jordan Rapana, along with five-eighth Kodi Nikorima, at the expense of Jason Nightingale, Peta Hiku and Te Maire Martin, despite the trio scoring eight tries in last weekend's 74-6 route of Scotland in Christchurch.
Lebanon veteran Chris Saab should finally get the chance to play at the World Cup when the Cedars take on Australia at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday night after being knocked out in the warm-up for the opening game and ruled out of last weekend's match against England due to concussion.
The Kangaroos have reshuffled their team, with Cooper Cronk and James Maloney returning in the halves after missing last Friday night's match against France and Tom Trboyevic and Cameron Munster forming a new look centres pairing.
France have named John Boudebza at hooker after sending Eloi Pelissier home for disciplinary reasons, while Luke Douglas will captain Scotland after Danny Brough was one of three Bravehearts players released from the squad for breaching the code of conduct when deemed by airline staff to be too intoxicated to fly from Christchurch to Cairns with the team last Sunday.
The teams are:
Friday November 10, Fiji v Italy at Canberra Stadium, 7.40pm (AEDT)
FIJI
1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)
2 Suliasi VUNIVALU
3 Taane MILNE
4 Akuila UATE
5 Marcelo MONTOYA
6 Jarryd HAYNE
7 Henry RAIWALUI
8 Ashton SIMS
9 Apisai KOROISAU
10 Eloni VUNAKECE
11 Viliame KIKAU
12 Brayden WILIAME
13 Tui KAMIKAMICA
14 Joe LOVODUA
15 Jacob SAIFITI
16 Junior ROQICA
17 Ben NAKUBUWAI
18 James STORER
19 Salesi FAINGAA
20 Sitiveni MOCEIDREKE
21 Pio SOKOBALAVUA
ITALY
1 James TEDESCO
2 Mason CERRUTO
3 Justin CASTELLARO
4 Nathan MILONE
5 Josh MANTELLATO
6 Terry CAMPESE
7 Ryan GHIETTI
8 Paul VAUGHAN
9 Joseph TRAMONTANA
10 Daniel ALVARO
11 Jayden WALKER
12 Mark MINICHIELLO (c)
13 Nathan BROWN
15 Brendan SANTI
16 Shannon WAKEMAN
17 Joel RIETHMULLER
18 Christophe CALEGARI
19 Gavin HISCOX
20 Richard LEPORI
21 Colin WILKIE
22 Mirco BERGAMASCO
Saturday November 11, New Zealand v Tonga, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 5.05pm (3.05pm AEDT)
NEW ZEALAND
1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK
2 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
3 Dean WHARE
4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI
5 Jordan RAPANA
6 Kodi NIKORIMA
7 Shaun JOHNSON
8 Martin TAUPAU
9 Thomas LEULIAI
10 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES
11 Simon MANNERING
12 Joseph TAPINE
13 Adam BLAIR (c)
14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA
15 Russell PACKER
16 Isaac LIU
17 Danny LEVI
18 Kenny BROMWICH
19 Te Maire MARTIN
20 Elijah TAYLOR
21 Peta HIKU
TONGA
1 William HOPOATE
2 Daniel TUPOU
3 Michael JENNINGS
4 Konrad HURRELL
5 David FUSITU’A
6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA
7 Mafoa'aeata HINGANO
8 Andrew FIFITA
9 Sione KATOA
10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO
11 Manu MA'U
12 Sika MANU (c)
13 Jason TAUMALOLO
14 Siliva HAVILI
15 Sam MOA
16 Peni TEREPO
17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA
18 Mahe FONUA
19 Manu VATUVEI
20 Ukuma TA’AI
21 Tevita PANGAI JNR
Saturday November 11, Samoa v Scotland, Barlow Park, Cairns, 4.10pm (5.10pm AEDT)
SAMOA
1 Young TONUMAIPEA
2 Ricky LEUTELE
3 Timoteo LAFAI
4 Joseph LEILUA
5 Matthew WRIGHT
6 Jarome LUAI
7 Fa'amanu BROWN
8 Junior PAULO
9 Jazz TEVAGA
10 Herman ESE'ESE
11 Joshua PAPALII
12 Frank WINTERSTEIN
13 Bunty AFOA
14 Pita GODINET
15 Joseph PAULO
16 Leeson AH MAU
17 Sam TAGATAESE
18 Frank PRITCHARD (c)
19 Suaia MATAGI
20 Ben ROBERTS
21 Ken MAUMALO
SCOTLAND
1 Lewis TIERNEY
2 Shane TOAL
3 Ben HELLEWELL
4 Lachlan STEIN
5 Matthew RUSSELL
6 Danny ADDY
7 Oscar THOMAS
8 Luke DOUGLAS (c)
9 Callum PHILLIPS
10 Ben KAVANAGH
11 Frankie MARIANO
12 Dale FERGUSON
13 James BELL
14 Kane BENTLEY
15 Brandan WILKINSON
16 Andrew BENTLEY
17 Jarred ANDERSON
18 Alex WALKER
19 Will OAKS
20 David SCOTT
21 Keiran MORAN
Saturday, November 11, Australia v Lebanon, Sydney Football Stadium, 8.05pm (AEDT)
AUSTRALIA
1 Valentine HOLMES
2 Dane GAGAI
3 William CHAMBERS
4 Cameron MUNSTER
5 Josh MANSOUR
6 James MALONEY
7 Cooper CRONK
8 Aaron WOODS
9 Cameron SMITH (c)
10 David KLEMMER
11 Boyd CORDNER
12 Matthew GILLETTT
13 Felise KAUFUSI
14 Ben HUNT
15 Jordan MCLEAN
16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD
17 Wade GRAHAM
18 Joshua MCGUIRE
19 Michael MORGAN
20 Joshua DUGAN
21 Billy SLATER
LEBANON
1 Anthony LAYOUN
2 Travis ROBINSON
3 James ELIAS Bilal MAARBANI
4 Adam DOUEIHI
5 Abbas MISKI
6 Mitchell MOSES
7 Robbie FARAH
8 Tim MANNAH
9 Michael LICHAA
10 Alex TWAL
11 Chris SAAB
12 Ahmad ELLAZ
13 Nick KASSIS
14 Mitchell MAMARY
15 Raymond MOUJALLI
16 Jamie CLARK
17 Andrew KAZZI
18 Jason WEHBE
19 Danny BARAKAT
20 Elias SUKKAR
21 Daniel ABOU-SLEIMAN
Sunday, November 12, PNG v USA, Oil Search National Football Stadium 3.05pm (4.05pm AEDT)
PNG
1 David MEAD (c)
2 Justin OLAM
3 Kato OTTIO
4 Nene MACDONALD
5 Garry LO
6 Lachlan LAM
7 Watson BOAS
8 Moses MENINGA
9 James SEGEYARO
10 Luke PAGE
11 Rhyse MARTIN
12 Willie MINOGA
13 Paul AITON
14 Kurt BAPTISTE
15 Stargroth AMEAN
16 Nixon PUTT
17 Thompson TETEHE
18 Rod GRIFFIN
19 Wartovo PUARA
20 Enock MAKI
21 Ase BOAS
USA
1 Corey MAKELIM
2 Ryan BURROUGHS
3 Junior VAIVAI
4 Jonathan ALLEY
5 Bureta FARAIMO
6 Kristian FREED
7 Tui SAMOA
8 Eddy PETTYBOURNE
9 David MARANDO
10 Mark OFFERDAHL (c)
11 Danny HOWARD
12 Joe EICHNER
13 Nicholas NEWLIN
14 Sam TOCHTERMAN-TALBOTT
15 Fotukava MALU
16 Martwain JOHNSTON
17 Gabriel FARLEY
18 Steve HOWARD
19 Andrew KNEISLEY
20 David ULCH
21 Joshua RICE
Sunday, November 12, Wales v Ireland, Perth Rectangular Stadium, 3.35pm (6.35pm AEDT)
WALES
1 Elliot KEAR
5 Regan GRACE
3 Michael CHANNING
4 Dalton Grant
2 Rhys WILLIAMS
6 Courtney DAVIES
7 Danny ANSELL
8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)
9 Matty FOZARD
10 Philip JOSEPH
11 Rhodri LLOYD
12 Joe BURKE
13 Morgan KNOWLES
14 Steve PARRY
15 Gavin BENNION
16 Ben EVANS
17 Ben MORRIS
18 Andrew GAY
19 Matthew BARRON
20 Christiaan ROETS
21 Matt Seamark
IRELAND
1 Scott GRIX
2 Shannon McDONNELL
3 Ed CHAMBERLAIN
4 Api PEWHAIRANGI
5 Liam KAY
6 Joe KEYES
7 Liam FINN (c)
8 Anthony MULLALY
9 Michael MCILLORUM
10 Kyle AMOR
11 Louie McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK
12 Will HOPE
13 Brad SINGLETON
14 George KING
15 Matty HADDEN
16 Joe PHILBIN
17 Oliver ROBERTS
18 James HASSON
19 Tyrone MCCARTHY
20 Casey DUNNE
21 Jack HIGGINSON
England v France, Sunday 12 November, Perth Rectangular Stadium, 6.05pm (9.05pm AEDT)
ENGLAND
1 Gareth WIDDOP
2 Stefan RATCHFORD
3 Mark Percival
4 John BATEMAN
5 Jermaine MCGILLVARY
6 Kevin Brown
7 Luke GALE
8 Chris HILL
9 James ROBY Josh HODGSON
10 James GRAHAM
11 Ben CURRIE
12 Mike McMEEKAN
13 Sean O'LOUGHLIN (c)
14 Alex WALMSLEY
15 Thomas BURGESS
16 Scott TAYLOR
17 George WILLIAMS
18 Ryan HALL
19 Elliott WHITEHEAD
20 Chris HEIGHINGTON
21 Kallum WATKINS
FRANCE
1 Mark KHEIRALLAH
2 Fouad YAHA
3 Bastien ADER
4 Damien CARDACE
5 Ilias BERGAL
6 Theo FAGES (c)
7 Lucas ALBERT
8 Antoni MARIA
9 John BOUDEBZA
10 Julian BOUSQUET
11 Benjamin GARCIA
12 Benjamin JULLIEN
13 Jason BAITIERI
14 Romain NAVARRETE
15 Thibault MARGALET
16 Maxime HEROLD
17 Remy MARGINET
18 Olivier ARNAUD
19 Mickael ROUCH
20 Nabil DJALOUT
23 Lambert BELMAS
