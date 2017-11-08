Star billings for BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 06:39

Star Sports has acquired the rights to broadcast all BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS matches televised in New Zealand into the Indian sub-continent over the next three years.

The agreement gives Star exclusive rights to broadcast in-bound tours involving India (two), Pakistan (two), England (two), Australia, and Bangladesh, as well as the visit from the Indian women’s team in 2019-20, into countries such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

"We’re delighted to form this partnership with Star, India’s leading sports broadcaster and a market-leader in the industry," said NZC chief executive David White.

"Star are go-ahead, progressive broadcasters who are well known for their innovative approach and putting the fans first."

Mr White said he was particularly pleased with the agreement given NZC’s push to extend its global reach, and to build closer relationships with fans and businesses around the world.

"It’s exciting to think this development will help bring our players into the lounges and living rooms of fans throughout the sub-continent," he said.

"It’s also a really significant agreement in terms of future-proofing the New Zealand game. The plans we put in place for today will hopefully stand us in good stead for tomorrow."

A Star India spokesperson said: "Star Sports is proud to become the home for New Zealand Cricket in India.

"In recent years, the New Zealand cricket team has delivered a strong performance on the field, taking it to No.1 in the T20 rankings.

"With two India tours to New Zealand over the next two years, Indian sports fans are in for very exciting cricket on Star Sports."