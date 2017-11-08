RLWC2017 announces quarter-finals draw

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:31

With Australia, New Zealand and Tonga having now secured places in the quarter-finals after wins last weekend, RLWC2017 can confirm the venues they will play at for the first round of sudden death matches.

Regardless of results this weekend, Australia is guaranteed to finish first or second in Pool A and will play their quarter-final at Darwin Stadium on Friday, 17 November.

The winner of Saturday's New Zealand-Tonga clash in Hamilton will be first in Pool B and the loser second, ensuring the Kiwis a place in the quarter-final at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday, 18 November and the Mate Ma'a a berth in the quarter-final played on the same day at Christchurch Stadium.

If the current Pool A standings remain unchanged, England would finish second in Pool A and play in the fourth quarter-final at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday, 19 November against the team finishing top of Pool C, which is currently Papua New Guinea.

The third-placed team in Pool B, which will be decided by the outcome of Saturday's match between Samoa and Scotland in Cairns, will meet the winners of Pool A in the quarter-final.

In Round Three pool matches this weekend, unless France can upset traditional rivals England in the double-header in Perth on Sunday, Lebanon will qualify for an historic quarter-final berth with a top three finish in Pool A.

England, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea can also secure their places in the quarter-finals with wins this weekend, while Ireland, Italy and France need to win and rely on other results to qualify.

QUARTER-FINALS

- Friday, 17 November

Darwin Stadium

Australia v either Pool B 3rd placed team or Pool C winner

- Saturday, 18 November

Christchurch Stadium

Tonga v either Pool A 3rd placed team or Pool D winner

- Saturday, 18 November

Wellington Regional Stadium

New Zealand v either Pool A 3rd placed team or Pool D winner

- Sunday, 19 November

Pool A 1st or 2nd placed team (not Australia) v Pool B 3rd placed team or Pool C winner