Farrelly Photos snaps up Women's Premiership

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:57

The Auckland Rugby League are pleased to confirm Auckland photography agency Farrelly Photos as the principal sponsor of the 2018 ARL Women's Premiership.

"After many years involved with the Auckland Rugby League it's a thrill to be able to come on board and support the Auckland Women's Premiership," Farrelly said.

"It's an exciting time to be involved, with the Women's Rugby League World Cup about to kick-off and last year's Auckland competition being one of the most competitive in recent memory."

The ARL Women's Premiership has gone from strength-to-strength over the last few years, with 12 teams competing this season, involving over 360 players, while the development of the U17 and U15 competitions saw around 250 players take the field.

ARL general manager Greg Whaiapu said the partnership with Farrelly Photos would support continued efforts to promote the Women's Premiership.

"The game is entering a new era for women and the Auckland competition is at the forefront of that, with 21 of the 24 Kiwi Ferns playing at the Women's World Cup having come from our premiership," Whaiapu said.