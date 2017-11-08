All Whites striker Rory Fallon returns from international hiatus

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 16:19

Veteran All Whites striker Rory Fallon has already fired his country to a FIFA World Cup and sees no reason why he can’t do so again.

Having not played for New Zealand in a year, Fallon joined Jeremy Brockie in being brought out of international hiatus by coach Anthony Hudson and is now looking to repeat his heroics of 2009 - when he famously headed the All Whites to a 1-0 win over Bahrain and a place at the 2010 World Cup.

Like Brockie, the 35-year-old’s strength of character and leadership skills were a key factor in his recall but, having pulled off a remarkable return to the spotlight, he is aiming to have an impact on the pitch.

"When you get to my age it’s all about being part of a team and trying to contribute. I’ve been in the game long enough to know it’s not just about my own selfish ambition," he says.

"But there might be a time where it’s nil-nil and we need to force the issue to get something. That’s when I can hopefully show what I can do and pop up with something. I came on against Mexico and nicked a goal so I’ve done it before."

Now with non-league outfit Dorchester Town, he is onto the 13th club of his time in England and admits the recent months of his lengthy career have been difficult. Since dropping out of the fully-professional leagues after a stint at Bristol Rovers, he had a frustrating spell as a player-coach at Truro City before a chaotic period at Torquay United that brought three managers in quick succession and ended in his release from a short-term contract.

He could have been forgiven for thinking of hanging up his boots but says the thought of helping his country return to the biggest stage drove him on.

"I was left with a couple of weeks to try to find a club and at one stage I was thinking, I don’t think I’m going to make it," he says.

"But I just kept training, kept persevering and believing that something might happen. I knew Anthony wanted people to be playing so I thought if I took a lower league team then at least I’d be playing. That’s why I chose to do that, got some games in and it’s paid off," he adds.

"Going from club to club and trying to hang in there was all about getting to this. You don’t get many games like this and you only get one chance - then you have to wait four more years."

As one of eight survivors from the legendary 2010 campaign, Fallon is keen to use his experience to inspire the younger members of the squad and banish the memories of the All Whites’ previous intercontinental playoff, which brought a 9-3 loss on aggregate to Mexico in 2013.

"Obviously, we all want to get to the World Cup because it’s the biggest event on earth - that’s the dream," he says.

"There’s those of us who have been there, have tasted it and want to go back and there’s others who have had the Mexico thing and it left a sour taste in our mouths because we felt like we seriously underachieved. Now we’ve come to this stage and it’s exciting because I do believe we can win."

While not involved at the time due to injury, Fallon cites the All Whites’ performance in their last meeting with Mexico at the FIFA Confederations Cup this year as proof the side is capable of taking down a world-class opponent.

"We should have won that game," he says of an encounter New Zealand eventually lost 2-1.

"At 1-0 up, we had chances to win it and I think it’s just that little bit of belief that helps you take it to the end. That first half against Mexico was one of the best halves I’ve seen New Zealand play against one of the best teams in the world. It was just disappointing that we didn’t get the result but it’s coming - and I feel this is the time to do it."

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru