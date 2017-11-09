All Whites prepare for biggest crowd in history

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 06:46

New Zealand Football is looking forward to hosting the biggest football crowd this country has ever seen.

The All Whites will look to make history as they take on World No 10 Peru in the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff on Saturday 11 November at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The number of tickets sold already exceeds the previous two intercontinental playoff games against Bahrain (2009) and Mexico (2013).

There are just 600 remaining tickets up for grabs but fans are being urged to get in quick to avoid missing out as, with a thrilling match in store and the weather looking fine, these are expected to sell out.

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin is excited at the prospect of a record-breaking crowd descending on Westpac Stadium and says the huge interest in the All Whites as they look to qualify for a third FIFA World Cup is another sign of the growing popularity of football in this country.

"The sight of 38,000 people being part of a ‘white-out’ at Westpac Stadium will be one to behold and the incredible atmosphere is sure to inspire the All Whites," he says.

"This is the culmination of a massive year for football in New Zealand and the All Whites taking a big step towards Russia in front of a packed stadium on home soil before finishing the job in Lima would be the icing on the cake."

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru