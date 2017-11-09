Grass track race dates confirmed for Waikato-Bay of Plenty

|
Grass track race dates in the Waikato-Bay of Plenty region are now confirmed for the 2017/18 racing season with some changes to the calendar that was originally published.
The confirmed dates and venues are:
Saturday 13th January 2018 - Thames
Saturday 20th January 2018 - Te Awamutu
Sunday 28th January 2018 - Tauranga
While it was the preference of Waikato-Bay of Plenty harness to take Harness Racing back to Te Aroha this season, the dates allocated did not work in with the track schedule.
In addition to the above dates, Waikato-Bay of Plenty Harness is supporting the Alexandra Racing Club with the annual Pirongia boxing day races. For the first time in the 150year history, Thoroughbred racing will not be included in the programme with the card to be made up from Trotting, Pacing and Monte races.
