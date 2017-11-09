New sponsor for Sires StakesTrotters

|
Haras Des Trotteurs will sponsor the 2 and 3 year-old Sires Stakes Trotters Division. They will also sponsor the Haras Des Trotteurs Aged Classic to be held at Addington on 11th May with eligibility extended to both Sires Stakes and Yearling Sales paid up trotters.
The N.Z. Sires Stakes Board said that the Australian based company has a wide array of trotting stallions giving New Zealand breeders a great choice. It is great to have a company that is invested into the trotting gait and keen to grow our series to another level which may include a separate fillies division sometime in the future.
