Major funding boost for young Auckland baseball player

Joseph Kohlhase dreams of becoming a Major League Baseball player, but he isn’t just dreaming-he’s doing, and now this hard work has landed him a hugely valuable AMP Scholarship to help him follow this man-sized dream.

The former St Peters College student many friends know as ‘Joe’ is now based at San Mateo College in California after making Baseball New Zealand’s U18 team two seasons ago and one full season playing for the North Shore City Baseball Club, starring for the club’s senior and U19 teams at their respective United Airlines National Championship tournaments earlier this year.

"My dream is to find my potential both on and off the diamond and see how far I can go with this game, whilst coming away with a good education," said Kohlhase, 19, from his California dorm room, via email. "I applied for the scholarship because the theme of ‘Dare to Dream’ really resonated with me, leaving all that I know behind in New Zealand and getting out of my comfort zone to pursue the opportunity to be a student athlete in college in the USA, you really need to branch out and dream."

Coming from a family steeped in diamond sports history (Joe’s father Eddie both captained and coached softball’s Black Sox to World Championship glory and who now serves on the board for Baseball New Zealand), Kohlhase is proud of his family traditions on the diamond. "Representing my family requires me to give my best in anything that I put my mind to and to be a recipient of this prestigious scholarship was an absolute honour for myself and my family," he said, adding that "It was a great feeling that both my parents’ and my hard work throughout the years was recognized."

The hard-hitting infielder is loving the challenge and the grind of collegiate baseball. "Having played little baseball (compared to others in the US), I am learning the game whilst competing (for a spot) in a 40-man roster comes with the highs and lows that most sportsmen would face," said Kohlhase, whose uncle Chris was also a legendary softball player and served as a director for Baseball New Zealand. "I try and bring that kiwi attitude to my daily practices, albeit I am some 15 years behind most of my teammates when it comes down to baseball experience," he added.

"Four hours of team practices everyday plus weight room, and on top of that your own cage, field and weight room work can be a difficult juggling act to stay on top of at times," said Kohlhase, explaining his daily routine. "But I truly believe there is no other place I would want to be to learn the game and am loving every single minute of the process."

Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn is delighted with the scholarship offer from AMP for the young Kohlhase. "These awards aren’t handed out lightly and Joe deserves this, even just for the work ethic in putting everything in to his efforts to play baseball at the highest level. He is becoming a finely tuned athlete, he’s smart and he wants it more than most, so we believe he will go get it. He’s become one of our top prospects for the national program, too, in the US.

"To achieve what Joe wants in the sport of baseball takes a lot of hard work, determination and ability, something Joe has in spades," said Flynn, adding that being at a junior college will give him the perfect introduction to the sport at a higher level while preparing him for pro ball and/or a four-year college next. I’m thrilled for Joe, and for his entire extended family, who are world class people, too."