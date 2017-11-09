Aces on the cusp of Plunket Shield victory

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 18:43

A fired-up Auckland Aces bowling unit have put their side on the verge of Plunket Shield victory after reducing the Otago Volts to 140/6 on day three at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Lockie Ferguson and Ben Lister came out with real purpose after the Aces batsmen had set the Volts a fourth innings chase of 321 runs.

The opening pair were fired up with a total behind them and swiftly ran through the Otago top order.

It was fireballs coming from Ferguson’s end while Lister was a picture of discipline and swing.

The Aces could sense vulnerability and after ten overs had the Volts 27/4.

Neil Broom and Derrick de Boorder saw the visitors through to tea without any further damage but shortly after the interval Lister had his third wicket accounting for Broom LBW.

Matt McEwan got in on the act in the final hour, dismissing the dangerous Anaru Kitchen as the Aces bowlers pushed home their advantage on the Outer Oval.

Earlier in the day, Sean Solia and Robbie O’Donnell picked up from where they left off, Solia reaching his first Plunket Shield half century after a dogged effort at the crease yesterday evening.

O’Donnell was watchful in the morning session making his way through to 84 - a valuable contribution to the team total.

Heading into lunch the Aces were 243/7 with Michael Barry and Danru Ferns at the crease.

The tail had a little wag in it, Lister showing his ability with the blade adding a couple of valuable lower order runs to give the Aces the momentum to take their early wickets and push for victory.

Mark Craig and De Boorder will resume for the visitors tomorrow requiring 181 runs for victory while the Aces need four more wickets.

