Belief building in All Whites camp

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 20:53

Peru may be favoured to sweep aside New Zealand in the intercontinental playoff for a place at the FIFA World Cup but belief is high in the All Whites camp that they can cause an upset over the skilful South Americans.

Fuelling that quiet confidence is the rare occurrence of a full-strength squad coming together with the likes of captain Winston Reid, fellow English Premier League star Chris Wood, and the Dutch top-flight pair of Marco Rojas and Ryan Thomas all likely to take their place in the starting line-up on Saturday at a packed Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Defender Tommy Smith is also back in the fold after recovering from injury and is relishing the prospect of being part of the arguably the most talented team this country has ever been able to field.

"It’s great to have a full-strength squad which we haven’t had for a long time," he says. "We’re quietly confident that we can go and cause an upset."

The Ipswich Town star was among several important players facing a race against the clock to return to full fitness but is pleased to report a clean bill of health.

"Obviously, it takes a while to recover from the travelling but my body is feeling great. I’ve missed the last two squads through injury so it’s great to be back amongst the lads and I’m really looking forward to staking my claim for a place in the team and hopefully helping us qualify for another World Cup."

He was not left to his own devices during his time away from the national team with coach Anthony Hudson in constant contact to monitor his progress and feed him key pieces of information.

"The gaffer has been in touch throughout the last couple of months and has obviously been keeping tabs on how my injury was progressing and sending me things - bits and pieces he thinks I might need to have a look at," he explains. "I feel confident I know how the team wants to play and that I can fit in to any system we choose."

The 27-year-old is one of eight members of the current squad who were also involved in the famous 2010 World Cup campaign and his positive approach to facing Peru is shared by another survivor from that era, evergreen striker Shane Smeltz, 36.

"They’re going to come here and feel the pinch," the veteran goal-grabber says.

"They haven’t been to a World Cup since 1982 and have their whole nation riding on them. They play big games in their region against big nations but this is a different story. When you’re playing the last leg to make a World Cup, it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going to feel it. We know what to expect but they certainly can’t come here and underestimate us."

Smith agrees the pressure placed on Peru by their football-mad fans may work in favour of the All Whites.

"I think the expectation that weighs on them is a burden they have to carry," he says. "And we think if we can get on top, at home especially, then the pressure might get to them."

The All Whites will also be under pressure to perform in front of the largest football crowd in New Zealand sporting history when they run out onto Westpac Stadium but Smeltz is confident they will be able to handle it.

"Everyone knows what’s at stake and every day it builds a little bit. It’s big, we haven’t had a game like this for a long time. But these games are what you play for and we’ve all been preparing for this for years. Now is the time for action."

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru